Judge Grants Short Reprieve To Arkansas’ Last-Remaining Abortion Clinic, Blocks Three Laws About To Take Effect

The three bills would have required physicians providing abortions to be board-certified or board-eligible in obstetrics and gynecology, banned abortions after 18 weeks and prohibited abortions sought because of fetal diagnoses of Down syndrome. The first would have led to the closure of Little Rock Family Planning Services, the only clinic providing surgical abortions in the state. In the order, the federal judge said the laws “cause ongoing and imminent irreparable harm to the plaintiffs and their patients” at this time in the proceedings.

The Associated Press: Judge Temporarily Blocks New Arkansas Anti-Abortion Laws

A federal judge blocked three new abortion restrictions from taking effect Wednesday in Arkansas, including a measure that opponents say would likely force the state’s only surgical abortion clinic to close. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker granted a 14-day temporary restraining order shortly before midnight Tuesday. The 159-page order blocks the state from enforcing the new laws, including a measure prohibiting the procedure 18 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy. (Demillo, 7/24)

The Wall Street Journal: Arkansas Antiabortion Bills Temporarily Blocked

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker issued a temporary restraining order lasting two weeks, expiring Aug. 6, in a 159-page order at 11:45 p.m. local time. The legislation was expected to take effect Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. The laws, part of a raft of new antiabortion legislation pushed by Republican lawmakers around the country, would have required physicians providing abortions to be board-certified or board-eligible in obstetrics and gynecology—a mandate that would have led to the closure of Little Rock Family Planning Services, the only clinic providing surgical abortions in the state. They also would have banned abortions after 18 weeks and prohibited abortions sought because of fetal diagnoses of Down syndrome. (Calfas, 7/24)

NPR: Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Arkansas Abortion Restrictions

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Monday in a statement to KATV that the hearing was "the initial step in our defense of Arkansas Laws that protect the sanctity of life for mothers and their unborn children." Tuesday night's ruling will allow Little Rock Family Planning Services to remain open to provide medical abortions up to 10 weeks. (Neuman, 7/24)

In other news on women's health and abortions —

The Associated Press: Georgia Abortion Law Foes Seek To Keep It From Taking Effect

Opponents of a Georgia law that bans most abortions on Tuesday asked a judge to keep it from taking effect while their legal challenge plays out. The law is set to become enforceable Jan. 1. Lawyers with the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights sued on behalf of Georgia advocacy groups and abortion providers last month to challenge the measure. (7/23)

Stat: Pharma Donations To Politicians Restricting Abortions Could Backfire

Drug makers, of course, regularly contribute to both Republican and Democratic candidates. But in some cases, a candidate’s view could have negative repercussions for the very products these companies market. And this appears to be possible when it comes to the highly charged issue of abortion, which is once again becoming a major flashpoint in the nation’s political discourse. (Silverman, 7/24)

The Hill: Faith-Based Health Clinics Spurn Contraceptives Under Trump Rule

The Trump administration’s effort to reshape a decades-old, federally funded family planning program has its roots in Southern California, where one faith-based group wants to be the “pro-life” Planned Parenthood. Obria Medical Clinics, which opposes contraception and teaches abstinence, recently became the first group of its kind to receive federal funding through a family planning program established by Congress in 1970 to support clinics and organizations providing low-income women with birth control and other reproductive health care services. (Hellmann, 7/24)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription