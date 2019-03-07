Judge In Alabama Recognizes Legal Rights Of Aborted Fetus, Allowing Man To Sue Drugmaker Of Abortion Pill

Abortion rights groups said the decision sets a dangerous precedent at a time when the idea of “fetal rights” is gaining currency in state legislatures and courts. In other news on abortion, a "heartbeat'' bill gains approval in a Georgia House panel.

The Washington Post: Alabama Judge Allows Man To Sue Clinic On Behalf Of Aborted Fetus

An Alabama judge has recognized the legal rights of an aborted fetus, allowing a man whose girlfriend ended her pregnancy at six weeks to sue the manufacturer of the pill she used and the clinic that gave it to her. The decree, issued by Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger, explicitly states “Baby Roe” is a person and allows plaintiff Ryan Magers to name the fetus as a co-plaintiff in the suit for “wrongful death.” Magers said in court filings that when his then-girlfriend discovered she was pregnant in early 2017, he “repeatedly pleaded” with her to carry the pregnancy to term and give birth, but she wanted to have an abortion. (Cha and Thibodeaux, 3/6)

The Associated Press: Georgia House Panel Approves Anti-Abortion 'Heartbeat' Bill

Amid tears, gasps and handshakes, a Georgia House committee approved legislation Wednesday to outlaw abortion after a fetus' heartbeat can be detected, which is before many women know they are pregnant. Women in Georgia can currently seek an abortion up to 20 weeks of a pregnancy. A heartbeat is generally detectable by medical professionals at around 6 weeks. (3/6)

