Judge OKs Delaware Auditor’s Inquiry Into Medicaid Program Eligibility
In a complicated case, Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services had been trying to quash a state auditor's record-seeking subpoena. Other news includes the opening of a state-licensed medical pot store in South Dakota, a child psychiatrist shortage in Florida, and more.
AP:
Judge Upholds Auditor Effort To Subpoena Medicaid Records
A Superior Court judge on Wednesday denied a motion by Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services to quash a subpoena from the state auditor’s office seeking information regarding eligibility for Medicaid programs. Judge Craig Karsnitz rejected the notion that Auditor Kathleen McGuiness does not have the authority under Delaware law to conduct performance audits of state agencies such as the Division of Medicaid and Medical Assistance. DHSS attorneys had argued that the auditor’s duties were limited to conducting after-the-fact “postaudits” of financial transactions by state agencies. (Chase, 8/10)
AP:
State-Licensed Medical Marijuana Store Opens Next Week
Patients enrolled in South Dakota’s medical marijuana program will have their first opportunity to buy cannabis from a state-licensed facility next week. It has been a year and a-half since state voters overwhelmingly approved medical marijuana. (8/10)
WLRN 91.3 FM:
Florida's Severe Child Psychiatrist Shortage Keeps One Provider Up At Night
Florida needs pediatric psychiatrists. A map on the website of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry shows most of the state has a severe shortage. Some counties have no providers at all. (Zaragovia, 8/10)
The 19th:
Yuh-Line Niou Wants To Become The First Openly Autistic Member Of Congress
When New York state Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou announced she was running to represent New York’s 10th District in Congress, the field was already crowded. Niou is one of only three openly autistic elected legislators in the United States – Pennsylvania state Rep. Jessica Benham and Texas state Rep. Briscoe Cain are also on the autism spectrum. If she wins, Niou will make history as the first openly autistic member of Congress. (Luterman, 8/10)