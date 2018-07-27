Judge Orders Wisconsin To Pay For Transgender Surgery For Medicaid Recipients

"The likelihood of ongoing, irreparable harm facing these two individual plaintiffs outweighs any marginal impacts on the defendants' stated concerns regarding public health or limiting costs," U.S. District Judge William Conley said. In other news, the Trump administration will continue approving work requirement requests, despite a judge blocking Kentucky's waiver.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Judge Orders State To Cover Transgender Surgery For Medicaid Recipients

A federal judge in Madison has ordered the state to pay for surgeries that two transgender Medicaid recipients need to treat their gender dysphoria. Cody Flack of Green Bay and Sara Ann Makenzie of Baraboo sued in April, saying Wisconsin's rule denying all coverage for such surgeries violated the Affordable Care Act and their equal protection rights. (Vielmetti, 7/26)

The Associated Press: Wisconsin Ordered To Pay For Gender Reassignment Surgeries

"The likelihood of ongoing, irreparable harm facing these two individual plaintiffs outweighs any marginal impacts on the defendants' stated concerns regarding public health or limiting costs," Conley said in the 39-page order. Flack could get his surgery in two or three weeks, said Attorney Rock Pledl. He said Makenzie may have to wait a few months because of her status on the paperwork process with an HMO. (7/26)

The Hill: Trump Administration To Push Forward On Medicaid Work Requirements After Court Loss

The Trump administration on Thursday said it would continue approving Medicaid work requirement requests from states, despite a district court ruling last month that blocked such requirements in Kentucky. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the ruling was a "blow" to the administration's efforts to encourage work among "able-bodied" adults in the Medicaid program, but said he is "undeterred" and proceeding forward." (Hellmann, 7/26)

