Judge Overseeing Family Reunification Process Reluctant To Set Strict Deadline But Contends Government Can Move Faster

The government estimated that it would two years to ensure all the migrant families that were separated at the border are reunified, but U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw, who has been insistent in the past that the federal agencies need to do better, says it shouldn't take that long.

The Associated Press: Judge Wants Faster Identification Of Separated Families

A judge said Tuesday it appeared the Trump administration could identify potentially thousands of children who were separated from their families at the border in much less time than the one to two years officials want to complete the work, though he was reluctant to impose a deadline. U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw asked lawyers for the administration and for the American Civil Liberties Union to reach an agreement before an April 24 hearing that will include Jonathan White, a U.S. Health and Human Services Department official who led a previous effort that reunited more than 2,700 children with their families. (Spagat, 4/16)

In other news —

The Associated Press: US Wants To Build More Tents At Border To Detain Migrants

The Trump administration wants to open two new tent facilities to temporarily detain up to 1,000 parents and children near the southern border, as advocates sharply criticize the conditions inside the tents already used to hold migrants. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a notice to potential contractors that it wants to house 500 people in each camp in El Paso, Texas, and in the South Texas city of Donna, which has a border crossing with Mexico. (4/16)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription