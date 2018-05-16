Judge Overturns Calif. Aid-In-Dying Law, Saying Legislature Illegally Passed Bill In Special Health Care Session

Plaintiffs argued that Gov. Jerry Brown called the special session to deal with a funding shortage for public health programs and the assisted death law did not meet that criteria. Superior Court Judge Daniel Ottolia is giving the state attorney general five days to appeal.

The Associated Press: Judge Tosses California Law Allowing Life-Ending Drugs

Betsy Davis threw herself a party before becoming one of the first people to use a California law allowing her to take her own life in 2016. Her sister and other advocates fear others won't have the same choice after a Riverside County judge threw out the law Tuesday because he said it was unconstitutionally approved by the Legislature. Superior Court Judge Daniel Ottolia ruled lawmakers illegally passed the law during a special session devoted to other topics, but he gave the state attorney general five days to appeal. (Thompson, 5/16)

Los Angeles Times: Riverside Judge Overturns California's Doctor-Assisted Suicide Law

In a statement emailed to The Times, California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said: "We strongly disagree with this ruling and the state is seeking expedited review in the Court of Appeal." California's law allows patients with less than six months to live to request end-of-life drugs from their doctors, a practice that has been allowed in Oregon for more than 20 years. Now, nearly 1 in 5 Americans live in a state where physician-assisted suicide is legal, according to advocacy group Compassion and Choices. (Karlamangla, 5/15)

Modern Healthcare: Judge Strikes Down California's Aid-In-Dying Law

It's likely Attorney General Xavier Becerra will appeal Ottolia's decision. It's also possible that Gov. Jerry Brown and the Democratic-controlled Legislature, which is in session through August, could move to re-pass the law in regular session to settle the procedural objections. Senate Majority Leader Bill Monning's office said Monning is talking with the Becerra's office about options to preserve the law. (Meyer, 5/15)

San Jose Mercury News: California's Right To Die Law Overturned By Judge

If the state is unsuccessful in defending the law, Sen. Bill Monning, D-Carmel, vowed to re-introduce the measure before the full legislature. “I’m disappointed and distressed. They were grasping for a reason,” said Monning. “There will always be a future option to reintroduce the same legislation – nothing prohibits us from doing that. But that’s not the option we hope for.” (Krieger, 5/15)

Sacramento Bee: California Assisted Death Law Court Ruling Q&A

Nearly two years after it took effect, California's controversial assisted death law is back in limbo. A judge in Riverside County on Tuesday overturned the law because of concerns about how it was passed by the Legislature. (Koseff, 5/16)

