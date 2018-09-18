Judge Rejects Trump Administration’s Attempt To Swat Down Suit Over Military Policy Regarding Soldiers With HIV

The lawsuit claims that the administration's military-readiness policy, which is meant to single out troops that for any reason can't be deployed for 12 consecutive months, targets people with HIV.

Bloomberg: Trump Administration Can't Dodge Suit Over Military HIV Policy

A federal judge denied the Trump administration’s request to throw out a lawsuit over a new military-readiness policy that could result in all service members who are HIV positive being fired starting Oct. 1. U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema on Friday said it’s too soon to tell if the government has a good reason for its new “Deploy or Get Out!” directive, which aims to weed out soldiers who can’t deploy overseas for more than 12 consecutive months for any reason, including HIV status. (Larson, 9/14)

In other military health news —

Modern Healthcare: VA Gears Up To Take On Choice Claims Processing

Starting Oct. 1, the Veterans Affairs Department will step in to manage about 81,000 authorizations for the ongoing private-sector care of approximately 50,000 veterans in the VA Choice program. Lawmakers and providers are watching how the VA handles the responsibility as the department is poised to take a larger role in processing claims thanks to the recently passed VA Mission Act. (Luthi, 9/17)

