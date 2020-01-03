Judge Rules Hospital Can Take Baby Off Life Support In Case That’s Become A Rallying Point For Conservatives

The Texas hospital says doctors have done everything they can for the 11-month-old girl, but that she is suffering from severe sepsis, and is heavily medicated with painkillers, sedatives and paralytics.

The New York Times: Texas Judge Rules That Hospital Can Take Baby Off Life Support

A Texas judge ruled on Thursday that a hospital’s plan to remove an 11-month-old girl from life support over her family’s objections could proceed, the latest twist in a case that has drawn notice from conservatives around the state. The child, Tinslee Lewis, was born prematurely and suffers from a rare heart defect and other health issues, according to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, where she had been treated for 11 months. Doctors there had done everything possible to save Tinslee’s life, but ultimately concluded that they could not do so, the hospital said in a statement. (Zraick, 1/2)

The Wall Street Journal: One-Year-Old Girl Can Be Removed From Life Support, Texas Court Rules

Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth told the family of 11-month-old Tinslee Lewis in October that it wouldn’t continue treating her because doctors believe she has no chance of recovery and is only suffering, according to a timeline provided by the hospital. Twenty other hospitals and pediatric cardiac specialists also agreed with Cook Children’s assessment and declined to treat Tinslee, according to the hospital. Tinslee’s family has fought to keep the baby alive with the help of Texas Right to Life, an antiabortion group, and said they plan to appeal Thursday’s ruling to another state court. (Findell, 1/2)

The Associated Press: Texas Judge: Hospital Can Remove Baby From Life Support

Doctors at the Fort Worth hospital had planned to remove Tinslee from life support Nov. 10 after invoking Texas’ “10-day rule,” which can be employed when a family disagrees with doctors who say life-sustaining treatment should be stopped. The law stipulates that if the hospital's ethics committee agrees with doctors, treatment can be withdrawn after 10 days if a new provider can’t be found to take the patient. (1/2)

Texas Tribune: Tinslee Lewis Can Be Removed From Life Support, Texas Judge Says

The hospital began talks in September with the Lewis family about transferring Tinslee to another hospital or ending care. Hospital staff previously argued that the baby is in pain and that "further medical intervention is not in Tinslee's best interest." Judge Sandee B. Marion issued the ruling Thursday to deny the request for an injunction filed by the family, which would have prevented the hospital from removing Tinslee from life support. Texas Right to Life, an anti-abortion group, issued a statement on behalf of Lewis' mother, Trinity Lewis. (Livingston, 1/2)

CNN: A Texas Judge Says Hospital Can Remove 11-Month-Old Tinslee Lewis Off Life Support Despite Her Family's Wishes

Tinslee was born with a rare heart defect called Ebstein's anomaly and suffers from chronic lung disease and severe chronic pulmonary hypertension. (Chavez, 1/2)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription