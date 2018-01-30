Judge Rules Texas’ Fetal Tissue Burial Law ‘Lacks Merit,’ Issues Temporary Block On Legislation

U.S. District Judge David Ezra said the state did not show how the measure has a public health purpose.

Dallas Morning News: Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Texas Law Requiring Burial Of Fetal Remains

A federal judge on Monday blocked a controversial state law that requires miscarried or aborted fetuses to be cremated or buried. U.S. District Court Judge David Ezra of San Antonio issued a preliminary injunction that bars Texas officials from carrying out the law, which would have taken effect Thursday. (Bureau, 1/29)

Reuters: Judge Halts Texas Law Requiring Burial Or Cremation Of Fetal Tissue

U.S. District Judge David Ezra in Texas also said the law approved last year by the Republican-controlled legislature may violate constitutional due-process provisions. "No health and safety purpose has been articulated despite (the regulation's) presence in the Texas Health and Safety Code," Ezra wrote, adding the halt was to remain in place until a decision from a forthcoming federal bench trial. (Herskovitz, 1/29)

Texas Tribune: Texas Fetal Remains Burial Rule Blocked By Federal Court Again

The current fight is over Senate Bill 8, a law passed during the 2017 legislative session that has a provision forcing health care facilities to bury or cremate any fetal remains from abortions, miscarriage or treatment for ectopic pregnancy, regardless of their patients’ personal wishes or beliefs. That provision was supposed to go into effect Feb. 1. (Evans, 1/29)

And in California —

The Associated Press: California Senate Approves Medication Abortion On Campuses

California would be the first state to require public universities to offer medication abortion under legislation approved in the state Senate Monday, a bill that if signed into law would mark a vast expansion of a service that's rare on college campuses. None of the 34 University of California or California State University campuses currently offer abortion services at their health centers, instead referring students to outside providers. A group of private donors, some of them anonymous, plan to pay for up to $20 million in startup costs, including ultrasound equipment and training for both medical and billing staff. (1/29)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription