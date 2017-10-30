Judge Sides With Nursing Homes Over Fla.’s New Rule Requiring Facilities Have Generators

The rule came in response to the tragedies following Hurricane Irma in which nursing home residents died because of heat, but the administrative judge said there was no pressing danger that justifies the order.

The Associated Press: Florida Governor Loses In Court Battle Over Nursing Homes

Florida Gov. Rick Scott's push to force nursing homes to add generators in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma could be blocked after a judge ruled there was no pressing danger that justifies the order. Scott called for the rules after residents at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills died in the days after Irma wiped out power to much of South Florida. (Fineout, 10/27)

The Wall Street Journal: Florida Judge Rules Against Emergency Nursing-Home Generator Measures

The new rules were issued in September, days after the death of eight patients from a Broward County nursing home that lost central air conditioning when Hurricane Irma hammered the state. Under direction from Gov. Rick Scott, two state agencies demanded nursing homes and assisted-living facilities quickly add generators and fuel to maintain safe temperatures for at least four days during a power outage. The industry balked, with three groups representing elder-care facilities mounting legal challenges focused in part on what they argued was an impossible schedule. (Kamp, 10/27)

Meanwhile, outlets report on nursing home news out of Texas and D.C. —

The Associated Press: Nursing Homes Struggled With Choice To Evacuate In Hurricane

Murky water started seeping into a Port Arthur, Texas, nursing home four days after administrators decided to shelter in place. Volunteers — one even brandishing a gun — demanded relocation of the elderly residents, at least two of whom died in the days after police ultimately ordered the evacuation. The deaths of elderly residents at Lake Arthur Place and other Texas and Florida facilities after hurricanes made landfall in August and September have heightened scrutiny of the evacuation procedures at nursing homes and assisted living facilities. (Lauer and Spencer, 10/29)

The Washington Post: A Death At United Medical Center, The District's Only Public Hospital, Prompts New Questions About Patient Safety At The Troubled Facility

The cries began shortly before 5 a.m., echoing down the almost empty corridors of United Medical Center’s nursing home. From his bed in Room 704, Warren Webb’s moans cohered into words: “Help! I can’t breathe!” A registered nurse appeared and adjusted the height of his bed. But the nurse quickly began arguing with Webb’s wheelchair-bound roommate, who was pleading for her to do more to help. Webb rolled out of bed and landed on the floor, his diaper coming loose. (Jamison, 10/29)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription