State Judge Strikes Down Iowa’s ‘Fetal Heartbeat’ Law As Unconstitutional

The legislation that would have outlawed abortion as soon as a fetal heartbeat was detected -- which is usually at six weeks, often before a woman even realizes she's pregnant -- would have been the most restrictive anti-abortion law in the nation. Meanwhile, in New York, lawmakers pass legislation expanding women's access to abortions in the state.

The Associated Press: Judge Declares Iowa Fetal Heartbeat Law Unconstitutional

A state judge on Tuesday struck down Iowa's restrictive "fetal heartbeat" abortion law, which would have been the most restrictive anti-abortion law in the nation. Judge Michael Huppert found the law unconstitutional, concluding that the Iowa Supreme Court's earlier decisions that affirm a woman's fundamental right to an abortion would include the new law passed last year. (Pitt, 1/22)

Reuters: Iowa's 'Fetal Heartbeat' Abortion Ban Ruled Unconstitutional

In the ruling, posted online, District Court Judge Michael Huppert wrote, "It is undisputed that such cardiac activity is detectable well in advance of the fetus becoming viable." A fetus that is viable outside the womb, usually at 24 weeks, is widely considered the threshold in the United States to prohibit an abortion. (1/23)

Iowa Public Radio: Judge Strikes Down Iowa's 'Fetal Heartbeat' Abortion Law

“We are extremely grateful that the district court here in Polk County has reaffirmed that abortion is a fundamental, constitutionally-protected right and has struck down the blatantly unconstitutional ban on abortion,” said Erin Davison-Rippey, state executive director for Planned Parenthood. (Sostaric, 1/22)

The Wall Street Journal: New York Passes Abortion-Rights Bill On Roe V. Wade Anniversary

New York legislators passed a bill on Tuesday granting women the affirmative right to abortions under the state’s public-health law, a move that symbolically falls on the 46th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. The push comes partly as a reaction to the confirmation last October of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Abortion opponents want Justice Kavanaugh at some point to provide the decisive vote striking down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that established a constitutional right to early-term abortions. (Vielkind, 1/22)

The Hill: New York Passes Bill Expanding Abortion Access

The legislation had previously been blocked for years by Republicans but was easily approved by Democrats, who now control both chambers of the state legislature. The bill allows women to get abortions after 24 weeks if their life or health is threatened by the pregnancy in addition to permitting women to have an abortion at any time if the fetus is not viable, according to syracuse.com. (Burke, 1/22)

And in California —

KQED: Should UC And CSU Campuses Be Required To Provide Abortion Pills? Lawmakers Revisit Issue

Public university health centers in California do not perform abortions, but lawmakers will soon begin debate on a bill — SB 24 — that would require health centers at all 34 University of California and California State University campuses to provide medication abortions. It's the second attempt at this bill, after then-Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a previous version last fall. (Dembosky, 1/22)

