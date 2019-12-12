Judiciary Committee Got Plenty Of Practice With Abortion Wars Before Its Star Turn In Impeachment Process

The House Judiciary Committee is unique in that it seems almost designed for fiery disagreements between lawmakers who are firmly on their own side of the aisle on all issues. It's also played host to many abortion battles over the decades.

Politico: Impeachment Committee’s Rancor Forged By Decades Of Abortion Battles

The personal attacks, shouting matches and made-for-TV stunts on full display in the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment proceedings this week were actually decades in the making. Tasked on paper with overseeing the federal courts, the committee — now in the midst of debating, then voting out articles of impeachment — has long been at the heart of the nation’s culture wars. Its stage draws partisans eager for star turns — and is radioactive for more moderate or vulnerable lawmakers from swing districts. (Ollstein, 12/12)

In other news from Capitol Hill —

Los Angeles Times: Congress To Halt Military Use Of Toxic Foam Contaminating Drinking Water

Congress has reached a deal on a spending bill that would require the military to stop using firefighting foam containing toxic chemicals linked to cancer, but would abandon efforts to place stronger regulations on the chemicals. The bill, called the National Defense Authorization Act, has been the focus of intense negotiations for months. (Phillips, 12/11)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription