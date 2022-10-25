Junk Food Maker Money Tied To Academy Of Nutrition And Dietetics
The Academy has serious influence on the public's eating habits, The Washington Post says, but also notes freshly-released documents reveal financial ties to big food companies that produce junk food. Also in the news, dietary impacts on the planet, rising deadly fungal infections, and more.
The Washington Post:
Group Shaping Nutrition Policy Earned Millions From Junk Food Makers
Few institutions have as much influence on the public’s eating habits as the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, which helps shape national food policy and trains thousands of dietitians who help people decide what to eat. But newly released documents show that the academy has a long history of financial ties to big food companies, including many that sell and market ultra-processed foods that have been linked to obesity, Type 2 diabetes and other chronic diseases. (O'Connor, 10/24)
In other health and wellness news —
The Washington Post:
Here’s Exactly How Your Diet Affects The Planet, A New Study Finds
Eco-friendly eaters may know that almonds are a water-intensive crop, that fish farms pollute the water or that beef consumption drives deforestation. But a study released Monday goes far broader and deeper, offering a new guide to weighing total ecological consequences of crops, livestock and seafood. Researchers amassed data on food production and its impacts on the Earth including disturbances to wild-animal habitats, water use and pollution, and contribution to planetary warming. Their findings reveal what types of food production have the greatest consequences, and where. (Dance, 10/24)
The Wall Street Journal:
Deadly Fungi Are Infecting More Americans
It wasn’t the cancer or rounds of chemotherapy and radiation that almost killed David Erwin. It was a fungus most people inhale every day. Fungal infections kill more than 1.6 million people yearly, according to Global Action for Fungal Infections, a research and fundraising organization. The toll is climbing. Fungi are adapting to rising temperatures in ways that may make them better suited to thrive in the human body, researchers said. And more people undergoing treatments that weaken their immune systems means a larger population vulnerable to severe fungal infections. (Mosbergen, 10/24)
The Washington Post:
How To Tell Whether Your Chest Pain Is — Or Isn’t — An Emergency
Chest pain can signal something serious, and it’s often an emergency. But discomfort in your chest area can also be a sign of a minor annoyance. That means that when you notice it, you may be uncertain about whom to call or what to do. Experts agree that in the moment, it’s key to take the right action without hesitation, erring on the side of caution. Here are the most common causes of chest pain and guidance on when to seek help as soon as possible and when you can wait. (Abramson, 10/24)
AP:
Mary J. Blige, Jill Biden Team Up For Cancer Prevention
The Biden administration’s initiative to spur prevention and treatment of cancer got a dose of celebrity support Monday when singer Mary J. Blige joined Jill Biden and the American Cancer Society to announce national meetings on breast and cervical cancer. (Superville, 10/24)