‘Just Look At The Track Record’: Nearly 90% Of Americans Worried Pharma’s Going To Take Advantage Of Pandemic
The latest poll comes amid protracted controversy over the cost of medicines, where there's been little congressional or federal progress made despite bipartisan support for curing the high prices. Meanwhile, a new analysis warns about scientific research in the age of COVID.
Stat:
Many Americans Fear Pharma Will Use Covid-19 To Raise Prices
Amid a race to find therapies and vaccines to combat Covid-19, a new poll finds that nearly 9 in 10 Americans are concerned that drug makers will take advantage of the pandemic to raise prices. In all, 55% percent reported they are very concerned about price hikes and another 33% said they are somewhat concerned. And reactions were similar regardless of sex, race, or household income, according to the survey from the polling firm Gallup and West Health, a research and policy organization. (Silverman, 6/18)
Stat:
Many Covid-19 Trial Sponsors Have Failed To Report Data On Other Studies
A new analysis warns that some trials are being run by universities and companies in Europe that either have no track record filing any trial results with a European database or have failed to do so in the past. As a result, there is a risk that past performance might undermine the ongoing search for safe and effective treatments, according to the advocacy group that conducted the analysis. (Silverman, 6/17)