Justice Dept. Probes Mental Health Care In Oklahoma Over Discrimination

The investigation will look at whether Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and the city's police department have discriminatory practices when it comes to people with behavioral mental health disabilities. Separately, data show "thousands" of Florida students were involuntarily committed last year.

Reuters: U.S. Justice Dept Launches Probe Of Oklahoma's Mental Health Services

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday launched a probe into whether Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and the city's police department discriminate against people who have mental health disabilities in the provision of behavioral care services. The investigation will examine if Oklahoma violates federal law, including the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), by relying on psychiatric institutions to serve adults with behavioral health issues rather than relying on community-based services offered to others, Assistant Attorney General Clarke said at a news conference. (11/17)

News Service of Florida: Thousands Of Florida Students Were Committed Last Year Under The Baker Act

Florida had 5,077 incidents of students being involuntarily committed under a mental health law known as the Baker Act during the past school year, data presented Wednesday to a school safety commission showed. (Dailey, 11/17)

Colorado Sun: Colorado Ill-Equipped To Handle Adopted Kids With Severe Trauma

Colorado’s child welfare system has stepped up efforts in recent years to either keep kids with their relatives or more quickly get them adopted, policies motivated by research that children are better off in permanent homes. But where the system is failing, parents and child advocates say, is in getting kids the mental health help they need to heal — not just from the original abuse and trauma, but from the grief that comes with losing their biological parents. (Brown, Prentzel and Najmabadi, 11/17)

The Washington Post: Yale Defends Mental Health Policies Under Fire From Students, Alumni

Yale University President Peter Salovey wrote a letter to school alumni Wednesday defending the university’s mental health services and the way it treats suicidal students, while also detailing plans for more resources and possible changes to policy. His letter followed a Washington Post story in which current and former students described being pressured by university administrators to withdraw once the university learned about their mental health problems and being forced to reapply to get back into the university. (Wan, 11/17)

KHN: Mistrust And Polarization Steer Rural Governments To Reject Federal Public Health Funding

When Elko County commissioners rejected a $500,000 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that could have helped the county create a health department or health district, Kayla Hopkins pleaded with them to reconsider. Hopkins, who has lived for nearly nine years in the sprawling rural county that forms the northeastern corner of Nevada, told the board how she struggled through postpartum depression and needed mental health resources. (Rodriguez, 11/18)

Axios: Rise In Mental Health Needs Persists

Nearly three years into the pandemic, demand for mental health services is swamping the psychology profession, according to a new report from the American Psychological Association. Nearly half of 2,300 psychologists surveyed said they were unable to meet demand for treatment, while 60% said they have no more openings for new patients. (Moreno, 11/17)

Axios: Water Insecurity And Climate Change Are Stressing Mental Health

Hundreds of millions of people around the world lack reliable access to safe water — an escalating crisis with a potentially profound impact on their mental health. (O'Reilly and Snyder, 11/17)

AP: 'West Wing' Cast Urges Struggling Americans To Seek Help

As more Americans struggle with depression and anxiety, the cast of “The West Wing” teamed up with the Biden administration on Thursday to share a simple message: you are not alone. The star-studded cast of the drama series that, even years after being off air maintains a strong fan base, participated in a roundtable discussion with the White House to share their own stories of childhood abuse, isolation during the COVID-19 and struggles to help their children navigate the anxiety-inducing world of social media. (Seitz, 11/17)

