Justice Ginsburg Admitted To Hospital For ‘Possible Infection’
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had a medical procedure to clean out a bile-duct stent, a court statement says.
Politico:
Ginsburg Hospitalized For 'Possible Infection'
The Supreme Court’s oldest justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, was admitted to the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore early Tuesday morning after being evaluated Monday night at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington due to symptoms that included “fever and chills.” “She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August. The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment,” said court spokesperson Kathleen Arberg. (Gerstein, 7/14)
The Wall Street Journal:
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is Hospitalized For Possible Infection
Justice Ginsburg’s latest hospitalization comes two months after she was admitted to the same hospital for treatment of a benign gallbladder condition and a gallstone that caused an infection. (Kendall, 7/14)
The Hill:
Ginsburg Hospitalized With Possible Infection
Ginsburg, the leader of the court’s liberal wing, has faced a number of health issues since being appointed to the Supreme Court by former President Clinton in 1993, including surviving four bouts with cancer. (Kruzel, 7/14)