Justice Ginsburg’s Cancer Recurrence Diagnosed Months Ago
Personal health issues are reported about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. And the first person to receive a face transplant dies.
AP:
Ginsburg Waited 4 Months To Say Her Cancer Had Returned
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is perhaps the most forthcoming member of the Supreme Court when it comes to telling the public about her many health issues. But she waited more than four months to reveal that her cancer had returned and that she was undergoing chemotherapy. One big difference from her past battles with cancer is that Ginsburg and the rest of the court have been out of the public eye since early March because of the coronavirus pandemic. That’s when they decided to close the building except for official business, then later postponed arguments and agreed to meet by telephone. (Sherman, 8/2 )
Reuters:
Former Pope Benedict Is Seriously Ill: Newspaper
Former Pope Benedict XVI is seriously ill after returning to the Vatican from a visit to Germany, German newspaper Passauer Neue Presse reported on Monday, citing his biographer. Benedict, aged 93, has become very frail and his voice is barely audible, author Peter Seewald told the daily. (8/3)
The New York Times:
Connie Culp, First Face Transplant Recipient In U.S., Dies At 57
Connie Culp, the first patient in the United States to receive a face transplant, died on Wednesday at the Cleveland Clinic, which had performed her procedure in 2008. She was 57. The cause was an infection unrelated to her transplant, a spokeswoman for the hospital said. Ms. Culp was the longest-living face transplant patient in the world, the spokeswoman said. (Pietsch, 8/1)