Juul Aggressively Courting Scientists In Attempt To Break Away From Reliance On Experts With Tobacco Industry Ties

Credible scientists are nervous that working for Juul will hurt their reputations, but that leaves the e-cigarette company employing researchers who have ties to the tobacco industry, which in turn calls into doubt any scientific work done by Juul. In other news: how schools are handling vaping and a study that finds the flavoring in e-cigarettes may be bad for the heart.

The New York Times: Scientists Wanted: Recruited By Juul, Many Researchers Say No

Alex Carll was presenting his research about the impact of e-cigarette smoke on mouse hearts at an American Heart Association conference when a man from Juul Labs approached him and started asking questions. “He seemed genuinely concerned about the health implications of Juul,” said Dr. Carll, who recalled meeting the e-cigarette company’s medical liaison, Jeff Vaughan, in November as he stood by a poster of his research findings. “He said they were looking for people to collaborate with and that they could offer up to $200,000.” (Kaplan, 5/27)

The Associated Press: Discipline Or Treatment? Schools Rethinking Vaping Response

A glimpse of student athletes in peak physical condition vaping just moments after competing in a football game led Stamford High School Principal Raymond Manka to reconsider his approach to the epidemic. His school traditionally has emphasized discipline for those caught with e-cigarettes. Punishments become increasingly severe with each offense, from in-school suspensions to out-of-school suspensions and, eventually, notification of law enforcement. (5/26)

The Associated Press: Study Suggests E-Cigarette Flavorings May Pose Heart Risk

E-cigarettes aren't considered as risky as regular cigarettes, but researchers have found a clue that their flavorings may be bad for the heart. Longtime smokers who can't kick the addiction sometimes switch to e-cigarettes, in hopes of avoiding the cancer-causing chemicals in tobacco smoke. (5/27)

