Juul Agrees To Settle Thousands Of Vaping Lawsuits

Bloomberg: Juul Says It’s Settling More Than 5,000 Youth Vaping Lawsuits

Juul Labs Inc. reached a settlement of more than 5,000 lawsuits blaming the company for a youth vaping epidemic across the US. As part of the accord, the embattled e-cigarette maker isn’t allowed to immediately disclose the settlement amount, the company said in a statement, adding that the accord will be funded with an equity investment. (Nayak, 12/7)

In other legal developments —

Stat: Zantac Suits Tossed, Judge Lambasts Lack Of Data On Cancer Links

Several big drugmakers — Sanofi, GSK, Pfizer and Boehringer Ingelheim — will not have to face thousands of lawsuits claiming the Zantac heartburn drug can cause cancer after a federal judge decided consumers’ claims were not backed by sound scientific evidence. (Silverman, 12/6)

Reuters: DuPont Loses Challenge Over Cancer Victim's $40 Mln Verdict In PFAS Case

A federal appeals court has upheld a $40 million verdict for a cancer survivor who sued E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co after years of exposure to a toxic chemical that it manufactured. (Mindock, 12/6)

More pharmaceutical news —

CIDRAP: Shortage Of ADHD Drug Adderall Likely To Last Into 2023

Americans with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are struggling to find good alternatives to the stimulant Adderall, which has been in short supply this fall and will likely not be back in stock until early next year. (Van Beusekom, 12/6)

CBS News: Young Man's Death Leads To Questions About An Adderall Prescription Obtained Online

Elijah Hanson struggled with his mental health for years. The 21-year-old from Tacoma, Washington, had been diagnosed with antisocial personality disorder and was receiving treatment from a local behavioral health clinic. According to years of therapy notes, he was desperate to better understand himself and his emotions. (Werner and Kegu, 12/6)

Stat: Eli Lilly Tightens Access To Diabetes Drug, Frustrating Obesity Patients

Touted by celebrities, raved about by TikTok users and advertised by med spas, a new class of drugs for treating diabetes and obesity has exploded in popularity for its weight-loss effects, leading to rippling shortages across several of the medications. Amid the surge in demand, Eli Lilly and pharmacies have started to tighten access to the latest of this type of drug, tirzepatide, focusing on giving it to people with type 2 diabetes, the only population it’s authorized for so far. (Chen, 12/7)

Stat: Prices Of 7 Drugs Were Hiked Without Proof Of New Benefits In 2021

During 2021, drugmakers substantially raised prices on seven widely used medicines without any new clinical evidence to justify the increases, leading patients and health insurers in the U.S. to spend an additional $805 million last year, according to a new report. (Silverman, 12/6)

Reuters: Unsubstantiated Price Hikes Drove U.S. Drug Spending Up $805 Mln In 2021-Report

Price increases spread among seven of the 10 drugs in 2021 behind an $805 million increase in U.S. spending from the prior year were not supported by clinical evidence, an influential U.S. pricing research firm said on Tuesday. (Satija, 12/6)

Also —

San Diego Union-Tribune: UCSD Creates Experimental 'Smart Pill' That Could Aid In Fighting Inflammatory Bowel Disease And Diabetes

UC San Diego has created an experimental “smart pill” that continuously monitors the inside of the small intestine, work that could lead to better ways to spot and treat gastro-intestinal disorders, including inflammatory bowel disease and diabetes. (Robbins, 12/3)

CIDRAP: For PASTEUR Act Advocates, The Finish Line Is In Sight For Antibiotic Development Aid

With the clock ticking on Congress to finish its business before the end of the year, groups representing infectious disease and public health professionals and the pharmaceutical industry are trying to push a bill across the finish line that could change the antibiotic development landscape. (Dall, 12/6)

