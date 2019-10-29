Juul Cutting About 500 Jobs As Part Of ‘Necessary Reset’ Amid Public, Congressional Scrutiny

Over the past few months, Juul has been the subject of several federal investigations, including a criminal probe by prosecutors. The company has also faced increased interest from Congress over how it markets its e-cigarette products. In other vaping news: vitamin-based products, bans, lung illness deaths, and more.

The Wall Street Journal: Juul To Cut About 500 Jobs

Juul Labs Inc. plans to cut roughly 500 jobs by the end of the year, according to people familiar with the matter, reversing the embattled e-cigarette maker’s rapid staff growth as the company braces for a proposed ban on flavors that make up more than 80% of its U.S. sales. The number of positions to be eliminated could range from 10% to 15% of the workforce but isn’t final, the people said. (Maloney, 10/28)

CNBC: Juul Plans To Cut About 500 Jobs By The End Of The Year

In a statement to CNBC, the company said the cuts were part of a broad review of the company’s practices and policies by its CEO K.C. Crosthwaite. The cuts will represent about 10 to 15% of Juul’s workforce. The San Francisco-based company currently employs about 4,100 people. Juul was hiring about 300 people a month as it grew from a small start-up in 2015 to a company valued at $38 billion late last year. (Setty, 10/28)

Denver Post: Colorado Teen Sues Juul, Alleges E-Cigarette Giant Isn’t Warning Public Of Vaping Dangers

A Colorado teenager has filed a federal lawsuit against vaping giant Juul, claiming the company’s electronic cigarettes caused him permanent injuries that will require lifelong medical treatment. Mohammed Aldawoodi, 19, filed the lawsuit Friday in U.S. District Court in Denver, claiming Juul “intentionally targeted adolescents” in marketing campaigns while “negligently failing to adequately and correctly warn the Plaintiff and the public of the dangers of Juul.” (Nicholson, 10/28)

The Wall Street Journal: Vitamin-Based Vaping Products Proliferate Online

Sherry Musso doesn’t like swallowing pills. To take her vitamins, she inhales them from a penlike device that vaporizes them. “I puff on the B12 as soon as I get up. It gives me that little boost of energy and helps me wake up,” said the 31-year-old former smoker from an Atlanta suburb. Her vaporized vitamins are part of her wellness regimen. At night, she puffs melatonin. (Hernandez and Falk, 10/28)

The Salt Lake Tribune: Judge Halts Utah’s Emergency Restrictions On Selling Flavored Vaping Products

Utah stores — not just tobacco specialty shops — will be allowed to sell flavored vape products for a while longer. A judge in Utah ruled Monday morning that a state cannot immediately enact an emergency ban on flavored e-cigarette products for general retailers, like grocery and convenience stores. (Alberty, 10/28)

The Star Tribune: Legislators Vow To Crack Down On Teen Vaping In 2020 Session

Minnesota lawmakers in both parties announced plans Monday to offer a robust package of anti-nicotine legislation in the face of rapidly rising rates of teen vaping. Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, said she would renew a push to increase the legal age to buy nicotine products to 21 and ban flavored vape products. (Coolican and Adler, 10/28)

Iowa Public Radio: Reynolds Will Not Order Vaping Ban To Address Illnesses

Gov. Kim Reynolds will not pursue an executive order to ban vaping in Iowa. Instead, state health and education officials will focus on educational programs and a social media campaign warning minors of the health risks associated with e-cigarettes. (Gerlock and Krebs, 10/28)

Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee: Clearer Picture Needed On Vaping Illnesses Before State Takes Action

In the wake of two Tennesseans dying in recent weeks from vaping-related lung illnesses, Gov. Bill Lee said last week he wants to see a clearer picture of the problem before having the state take action. ...As of Thursday, there have been 57 cases of lung illness linked to vaping or e-cigarette use in Tennessee, including the two deaths. The current outbreak has resulted in more than 1,600 illnesses and 34 deaths around the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Ebert, 10/28)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription