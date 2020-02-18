‘Juul Is Almost Old School’: How Efforts To Regulate Teen Vaping Are Behind The Actual Trends

While regulators have been focusing on vaping products like Juul e-cigarettes, teens have been turning to disposable pods, which come in an array of flavors and remain unregulated.

NPR: From Juul To Puff Bar: Disposable Vape Pens Are 'Extremely Popular' With Teens

Efforts to stem the tide of teen vaping seem to be a step behind the market. By the time Juul pulled most of its flavored pods from the market in October of 2019, many teens had already moved on to an array of newer, disposable vape products. "Juul is almost old school ... It's no longer the teen favorite," says Meredith Berkman, co-founder of the advocacy group PAVE, Parents Against Vaping E-cigarettes. (Aubrey, 2/17)

Stat: Are Vape Makers Helping Smokers Quit? Survey Suggests Most Don’t Buy It

E-cigarette companies have been trying for years to rebrand as a public health solution to smoking. Most Americans aren’t buying it, a new survey from tobacco control advocates suggests. Some 59% of Americans said they do not believe the industry is working to “be part of the solution to reduce the health effects of smoking,” in a survey of 1,200 people conducted by the Truth Initiative and shared exclusively with STAT. (Florko, 2/14)

