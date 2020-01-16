Juul Takes Its Foot Off The Gas On Expanding Overseas Marketplace Amid Crisis At Home

Last year, Juul was going full-speed ahead on expansion, but the vaping outbreak and other setbacks have caused the company to reevaluate. Vaping news comes out of New Hampshire, as well.

The Wall Street Journal: Juul Scales Back Overseas Expansion

Juul Labs Inc. told staff this week it may exit the South Korean market and has postponed its planned launch in New Zealand, as the troubled e-cigarette company scales back its expansion outside the U.S. The company aggressively pushed to enter new markets last year, but, in the rush to expand, it made missteps that resulted in embarrassing setbacks, according to current and former employees. In China, for example, online retailers pulled Juul off their sites just days after the company had launched there. (Maloney, 1/15)

The Associated Press: Vape Shop Owners Oppose New Hampshire Flavor Ban Proposal

New Hampshire vape shop owners came out in force Wednesday against a proposal to ban flavored products, arguing it would force them out of business and harm the health of adult customers who will return to smoking. The Trump administration announced this month that it will prohibit fruit, candy, mint and dessert flavors from small, cartridge-based e-cigarettes favored by high school and middle school students. But menthol and tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes will be allowed to remain on the market, and the targeted flavor ban entirely exempts large, tank-based vaping devices, which are primarily sold in vape shops that cater to adult smokers. (Ramer, 1/15)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Bills To Outlaw E-Cigarettes, Flavored Vaping Products Go Before N.H. House Committee

Bills to outlaw e-cigarettes and ban all flavored vaping products, save for menthol, went before a New Hampshire House committee today. According to the Centers for Disease Control, New Hampshire teens vape at a rate that's nearly twice the national average, and lawmakers are looking hard at tightening standards. (Rogers, 1/15)

