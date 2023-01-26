Juul Trying To Sell Itself To Large Tobacco Companies

While the Wall Street Journal reports that the e-cigarette maker is seeking a potential sale, investment, or partnership with Philip Morris International Inc., Japan Tobacco Group, or Altria Group Inc., the Daily Mail reports on study results that show vaping causes DNA damage.

The Wall Street Journal: Juul In Deal Talks With Three Tobacco Giants

Juul Labs Inc. is in early-stage talks with three tobacco giants as the e-cigarette maker seeks a potential sale, investment or partnership, according to people familiar with the matter. In recent weeks, Juul executives have had separate discussions with Philip Morris International Inc., Japan Tobacco Group and Altria Group Inc., the people said. A deal isn’t imminent, the people said, and the discussions might not result in a sale or partnership. Altria owns a 35% stake in Juul. ... Big tobacco companies are jockeying for position to grab up pieces of the U.S. e-cigarette market as federal regulators reshape the industry, deciding which competitors can stay and which must go.(Maloney and Cooper, 1/25)

Daily Mail: Another Study Finds Popular Brand Of E-Cigarettes Cause DNA Damage In Lungs

Vaping for just one month leads to DNA damage that is comparable to smoking tobacco, another damning study of e-cigarettes suggests. Researchers at McGill University in Montreal, Canada, exposed mice to the equivalent of 60 puffs of a mango-flavored Juul device per day for four weeks. The rodents suffered cellular and molecular changes that have been linked to the formation of cancer in traditional cigarette smokers. (Andrews, 1/25)

In other pharmaceutical industry updates —

Reuters: U.S. FDA Joins Global Regulators Probing Tainted Overseas Cough Syrup

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it is working with the World Health Organization and foreign regulatory authorities to support an investigation into the source of contaminated cough syrups that have killed more than 300 children in Africa and Asia. In a statement, the FDA said it had no indication that contaminated syrups had entered the U.S. drug supply chain, but it is "investigating the potential impact and scope of this hazard on FDA-regulated products." The agency recommended consumers only take medicines which were made to be sold in the United States, especially for children. (Wingrove, 1/25)

CIDRAP: FDA Panel Recommends Rezafungin As New Candida Treatment

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) antimicrobial drugs advisory committee yesterday recommended the approval of rezafungin for the treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis in adults, the first new drug to treat the conditions in over a decade. (Schnirring, 1/25)

Reuters: FDA Classifies Recall Of Getinge's Heart Devices As Most Serious

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday classified the recall of Swedish medical equipment maker Getinge's heart devices as its most serious type since their use could lead to death. Datascope, a unit of Getinge, had recalled 4,454 therapeutic devices in December following a death and four serious injuries from their use. The devices are designed to help the heart pump more blood. (1/26)

Modern Healthcare: Kroger Health Launches Clinical Trials In Pharmacy, Little Clinic Locations

The Kroger Co. is the latest retailer looking to leverage its relationship with consumers to gain share n the clinical trial space. Its healthcare division, Kroger Health, is recruiting participants for the Persephone Biosciences-sponsored Argonaut clinical study, which identifies biomarkers indicating colorectal cancer and other types of solid tumors to help guide treatment options. (Hudson, 1/25)

AP: Oregon Primate Research Facility Under Scrutiny After Deaths

A state lawmaker in Oregon is using thousands of pages of redacted documents he sought for more than a year to launch legislation demanding more accountability and oversight of a primate research facility with a long history of complaints. Incidents at the Oregon National Primate Research Center, associated with Oregon’s largest hospital, include one in which two monkeys died after being placed into a scalding cage-washing system. Other animals perished from neglect. Workers have low morale, some have been drinking on the job, and dozens have complained about dysfunctional leadership, the documents show. (Selsky, 1/25)

On weight loss drugs —

Stat: The Unexpected Alliance Lobbying For Medicare To Pay For New Obesity Drugs

It’s not every day that the pharmaceutical industry, the NAACP, a cancer center, and a nonpartisan think tank are all lobbying to achieve the same policy goal. But an effort to expand Medicare coverage for obesity drugs has managed to unite them all, and many more groups across the health care industry, too. (Cohrs, 1/26)

Los Angeles Times: Chelsea Handler Accidentally Tried Ozempic. What Is It?

Chelsea Handler said she unknowingly sampled the injectable diabetes medication Ozempic, which has reportedly become Hollywood’s new favorite weight-loss drug. In Wednesday’s episode of Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the “Chelsea Lately” comedian explained how she ended up using the medication, which is also known as semaglutide. (Del Rosario, 1/25)

Stat: Watch: How Do The New Obesity Drugs Work?

Drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic are rapidly growing in popularity as weight-loss treatments. These medications contain semaglutide, a drug originally formulated to help people with diabetes control their blood sugar but also has shown to have a significant effect on appetite and is now also used for obesity. This video explains exactly how these drugs work in the body. (Hogan and Brangan, 1/26)

