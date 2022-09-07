Juul Will Pay $439 Million To Settle Teen Marketing Case
Media outlets report on the settlement made with 33 states and one territory over how the maker marketed its e-cigarettes to teens. The company has not admitted wrongdoing, but now faces restrictions on how it can market and distribute its products.
The Washington Post:
E-cigarette company Juul, which at the height of its success dominated the market with its sweet flavors, has agreed to pay $438.5 million in a settlement with 33 states and one territory over marketing its product to teens. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong (D), who led the plaintiff effort, said in a statement Tuesday that the settlement will send millions of dollars to programs aimed at reducing tobacco use. (Beachum and McGinley, 9/6)
Reuters:
Juul, which has not admitted wrongdoing, called the settlement "a significant part of our ongoing commitment to resolve issues from the past," and said that the marketing restrictions were consistent with its practices since it undertook a "company-wide reset" in 2019. The company at that time pulled most flavors from the market and halted much of its advertising under pressure from regulators. (9/6)
AP:
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced the deal Tuesday on behalf of the states plus Puerto Rico, which joined together in 2020 to probe Juul’s early promotions and claims about the benefits of its technology as a smoking alternative. The settlement, which includes numerous restrictions on how Juul can market its products, resolves one of the biggest legal threats facing the beleaguered company, which still faces nine separate lawsuits from other states. Additionally, Juul faces hundreds of personal lawsuits brought on behalf of teenagers and others who say they became addicted to the company’s vaping products. (Perrone and Collins, 9/7)
Oklahoman:
Juul To Pay 33 States, Including Oklahoma, $439 Million In Settlement
The settlement of $438.5 million allocates $8.9 million to Oklahoma, but that could grow to almost $9.7 million over the extended payout terms, said Rachel Roberts, director of communications for the attorney general. The deal includes restrictions on marketing, sales and distributions. (Hayes, 9/6)