Juul’s Lobbying Spending Skyrockets 400 Percent Amid Government Crack Down On E-Cigarettes

Juul is facing increasing oversight from the FDA, which has made teens' use of e-cigarettes a top priority in recent months. Meanwhile, a study finds that a device that heats tobacco products -- which is being touted as safer than traditional cigarettes -- carries no less harm.

The Hill: E-Cigarette Maker Juul Boosts Lobbying More Than 400 Percent Amid Scrutiny

E-cigarette company Juul Labs has increased its spending on lobbying by more than 400 percent in the past three months as it faces regulatory threats from the Trump administration and Congress. Juul spent about $1.2 million on lobbying in the third quarter of 2018, which runs from July through the end of September, according to newly released disclosure reports. (Hellmann, 10/23)

Los Angeles Times: Heated Tobacco Product Touted As Safer Alternative To Cigarettes Is No Less Dangerous Than Smoking, Studies Find

In 30 countries around the world, consumers can slide a roll of dried tobacco into a sleek device, heat it to 350 degrees and inhale. The result is a hit of nicotine that feels like it’s coming from a traditional cigarette without producing any smoke. Tobacco giant Philip Morris International wants to sell this device in the United States and is seeking regulatory approval on the grounds that the IQOS system is less dangerous than old-fashioned smoking. But an independent review of company data submitted to the Food and Drug Administration shows that IQOS resulted in no less harm than cigarettes on 23 of 24 measures. It may even cause some health problems that cigarettes do not, including liver disease. (Healy, 10/23)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription