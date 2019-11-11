Kaiser Permanente CEO Bernard Tyson Dies Unexpectedly At Age 60

Bernard Tyson was described by colleagues in a company statement as “an outstanding leader, visionary and champion for high-quality, affordable health care for all Americans.”

Reuters: Kaiser Permanente CEO Bernard Tyson Dies Unexpectedly At 60

Bernard J. Tyson, chairman and chief executive officer of not-for-profit health insurer Kaiser Permanente, died unexpectedly in his sleep on Sunday, aged 60, the company said in a statement. Tyson, who held the top job since 2013, was Oakland, California-based Kaiser Permanente's first black chief executive and a strong proponent for affordable and accessible healthcare. (11/10)

The Wall Street Journal: Bernard Tyson, Chairman And CEO Of Kaiser Permanente, Dies At 60

Kaiser named Gregory Adams, an executive vice president and group president, as interim chief executive and chairman. Mr. Tyson joined Kaiser Permanente roughly 30 years ago and held roles in hospital and health plan operations before succeeding George Halvorson as CEO, Kaiser said. As he rose through the ranks at Kaiser Permanente, Mr. Tyson become a prominent voice for the type of integrated care the nonprofit system delivers, with the health-insurance, hospital and doctor services all closely tied together. (Evans, 11/10)

Modern Healthcare: Kaiser CEO Bernard Tyson Dies Unexpectedly At 60

"An outstanding leader, visionary and champion for high-quality, affordable healthcare for all Americans, Bernard was a tireless advocate for Kaiser Permanente, our members and the communities we serve," the health system said in a statement. (Teichert, 11/10)

The Hill: Kaiser Permanente CEO Bernard Tyson Dies At 60

"On behalf of our Board of Directors, employees and physicians, we extend our deepest sympathies to Bernard’s family during this very difficult time. An outstanding leader, visionary and champion for high-quality, affordable health care for all Americans, Bernard was a tireless advocate for Kaiser Permanente, our members and the communities we serve. Most importantly, Bernard was a devoted husband, father and friend. We all will miss his tremendous presence in our lives," it continued. (Bowden, 11/10)

Bloomberg: Bernard Tyson, CEO Of Insurer Kaiser Permanente, Dead At 60

Tyson’s ascent to the CEO role coincided with the implementation of President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, a transformative time in American health care. The insurer’s revenue grew during his tenure, from $53 billion in the year he took the reins to $79.7 billion last year, according to the company’s website. It oversees health plans for more than 12 million customers, with about two-thirds of those in California. (Melby, 11/10)

Sacramento Bee: Strike Against Kaiser Put On Hold After CEO’s Death

A planned five-day strike this week by roughly 4,000 members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers was postponed Sunday after the sudden news of the death of Kaiser Permanente’s CEO Bernard Tyson. Officials from the Oakland-based health care giant confirmed Sunday morning that Tyson, 60, had died unexpectedly in his sleep. (Anderson, 11/10)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription