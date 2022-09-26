Kaiser Permanente Therapist Strike Talks Fail
Efforts to end the strike over staffing issues and wait times collapsed over the weekend as union members rejected a contract offer. Other news stories cover New Hampshire Hospital's closure of 48 inpatient psych beds over staff shortages, and other staffing matters.
Bay Area News Group:
Therapists On Strike Refuse Kaiser's Offer As Contract Dispute Enters Second Month
Any sign of a quick resolution to a month and a half long strike by Kaiser Permanente therapists evaporated late Saturday after union members overwhelmingly rejected a contract offer by the healthcare giant in a dispute over staffing and long wait times for those seeking mental health services. (Greschler, 9/25)
New Hampshire Bulletin:
N.H. Hospital Closes Some Psychiatric Beds Due To Staff Shortage
In a week where nearly 30 adults were waiting in emergency rooms for inpatient psychiatric care, 48 of New Hampshire Hospital’s 184 beds are closed due to staffing shortages, Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette told executive councilors this week. (Timmins, 9/23)
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
Wisconsin Nursing Home Complaints Surge With A Backlog Of Inspections
Wisconsin has seen a surge in complaints against nursing homes during the pandemic and is on track to surpass an all-time high filed last year, contributing to a backlog of inspections. The rise in complaints comes as Wisconsin and other states struggle to hire enough workers qualified to inspect nursing homes, a challenge partly exacerbated by a shortages of nurses. (Volpenhein, 9/23)
The 19th:
Why The Nursing Shortage Isn't Going Away Anytime Soon
Nursing faces a shortage, and while the pandemic played a big role, the problems are rooted in a demographic shift: An aging population is increasing the demand for medical care, a generation of nurses is retiring – and as they go, not enough nurses are staying to train the generation taking their place. (Padilla, 9/23)
The Washington Post:
Seniors Are Stuck Home Alone As Health Aides Flee For Higher-Paying Jobs
The country’s shortage of home-care workers has worsened, jeopardizing the independence of a generation of elderly Americans who had banked on aging in place rather than spending their twilight years in nursing homes. (Rowland, 9/25)
In related news from Washington state —
AP:
Murder Charge Dismissed Because Of Treatment Delays
An Edmonds man’s first-degree murder charge in the death of his father was dismissed this week because of delays in his mental health treatment. Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Janice Ellis on Wednesday found John Fry’s continued wait for transport to Western State Hospital could violate his due process rights, The Herald reported. “His dangerousness is obvious, yet it is not appropriate to maintain him in the Snohomish County Jail without a reliable path towards restoration services,” Ellis said in court Wednesday. (9/23)