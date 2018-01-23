Kan. Lawmaker Says Governor Weighing Changes To Restrictions On Medicaid

The chairman of the Kansas House Health Committee, who has been negotiating with officials from Gov. Sam Brownback's administration on Medicaid, says there are signs of compromise over plans for the managed care system. In other Medicaid news, Oregon voters today make decisions on funding, and the plan by Louisiana's governor to cut services if new taxes aren't accepted could have wide impact.

KCUR: Effort For Long-Term Extension Of Kansas' Privatized Medicaid Might Run Short

The Brownback administration may soon throw in the towel on a plan to lock a more restrictive version of Kansas’ privatized Medicaid program in place for another five years. A top Republican lawmaker in talks with Kansas Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer, the administration’s point person on extending that privatized Medicaid program known as KanCare, said the effort to create a longer-lasting version referred to as KanCare 2.0 appears in jeopardy. (McLean, 1/22)

NPR: Part Of Oregon's Funding Plan For Medicaid Goes Before Voters

Oregon is in a battle royal over how to pay for expanded Medicaid. The fight revolves around Measure 101, a ballot initiative .... In Oregon last summer, Democrats joined with Republicans, hospital owners and health insurance CEOs to come up with a tax package that would fund the Medicaid expansion. And hospitals and insurance companies agreed to the plan, though they are on the hook for many of the included taxes. Here's where the wrinkle comes: Under state law in Oregon, voters can use the initiative process to collect signatures and force a public vote on any new tax. And that's what state Rep. Julie Parrish did. (Foden-Vencil, 1/23)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: Proposed Louisiana Health Care Cuts Eliminate Mental Health, Substance Abuse, Adult Day Care Services

Very few vulnerable adult populations in Louisiana -- including those who are elderly, developmentally disabled, mentally ill or drug addicts -- wouldn't be affected by the health care cuts Gov. John Bel Edwards included in his state spending proposal Monday (Jan. 22). Thousands of people would lose the support services that keep them living at home and not in an institutional setting under the budget plan introduced by the governor. The governor has said he doesn't want to make such cuts and would prefer to raise or renew taxes to avoid these types of reductions to government services. (O'Donoghue, 1/22)

