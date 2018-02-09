Kansas’ Abortion Laws Could Be In Jeopardy Depending On How High Court Rules In Pending Case

The state's supreme court will rule whether the Kansas Constitution includes a right to abortion. Ahead of the ruling, Gov. Jeff Colyer wants lawmakers to consider amending the constitution to guarantee protection of laws restricting the procedure. Outlets report on news from Iowa and Florida, as well.

KCUR: Ruling From Kansas Court Could Spur Anti-Abortion Amendment Push

The Kansas Supreme Court could soon decide whether there’s a right to abortion in the state constitution. Gov. Jeff Colyer wants lawmakers to consider amending the constitution to establish that such a right doesn’t exist. In his first address to lawmakers this week, the Republican governor called for amending the state constitution to help protect Kansas abortion restrictions. That came in response to a case pending before the Kansas high court. Justices are considering a lower court ruling that recognized a right to abortion in the state constitution. (Koranda, 2/8)

Des Moines Register: 'Fetal Heartbeat' Anti-Abortion Bill Advances In Iowa Senate

Amid sharply differing and emotional opinions, an Iowa Senate subcommittee has advanced a bill to ban nearly all Iowa abortions in what some conservative lawmakers hope could become a constitutional test before the nation's highest court. The Senate panel voted 2-1 Thursday to approve Senate Study Bill 3143, sending it for further consideration before the Senate Judiciary Committee. A similar bill, although not identical, is pending in the Iowa House. (Petroski, 2/8)

Miami Herald: Governor Can Put Funding For Pro-Life Centers Into Florida Law

A bill that would change state law to cement funding for pregnancy support centers, which discourage abortion and provide some medical services for unplanned pregnancies, will head to Gov. Rick Scott’s desk after it was passed by the Senate Thursday. The bill makes more permanent a contract the Department of Health has with the Florida Pregnancy Care Network, which runs more than 100 pregnancy centers through a collection of largely faith-based groups. (Koh, 2/8)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription