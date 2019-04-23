Kansas Bill Requiring Clinics To Tell Patients About Abortion Reversal Medication Vetoed By Democratic Governor

"This unwarranted legislation will create confusion and could be harmful to women's health," said Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly. However, the Legislature seems to have the votes to override the veto if lawmakers want to once they return from break. Abortion and family planning news comes out of Tennessee and New Hampshire, as well.

The Associated Press: Kansas' New Governor Vetoes Mandate On Abortion 'Reversal'

Kansas' new Democratic governor on Monday vetoed a measure that would require clinics and doctors to tell their patients about a disputed treatment to stop a medication abortion after a woman has taken the first of two pills. The action by Gov. Laura Kelly, an abortion-rights supporter, sets up a confrontation with a Republican-controlled Legislature that has had solid anti-abortion majorities for more than two decades. Supporters of the abortion "reversal" bill appeared to have the two-thirds majorities needed in both chambers to override Kelly's veto once lawmakers return on May 1 from a weekslong break. (Hanna, 4/22)

Kansas City Star: Kansas Gov. Kelly Vetoes Abortion Pill ‘Reversal’ Bill

Non-surgical, or medical, abortions are carried out with a sequence of pills. The first, Mifepristone, more widely known as RU-486, stops the growth of the fetus by blocking the hormone progesterone. Misoprostol, taken about two days later, makes the uterus contract to complete the abortion, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, or ACOG. Some pro-choice gynecologists and lawmakers say medical abortions can be halted if the mother is given a dose of the hormone progesterone before the second pill is administered. The hormone is often used to prevent miscarriages. (Korte, 4/22)

The Associated Press: Tennessee Lawmakers Send Governor 'Triggered' Abortion Ban

A proposal that would effectively outlaw most abortions in Tennessee if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade is headed to the governor's desk. State lawmakers in both the House and Senate overwhelmingly advanced the legislation on Monday, with just a handful of Democrats voting against. The legislation is expected to be signed into law after newly elected GOP Gov. Bill Lee has repeatedly promised to support any bill that limits abortion in Tennessee. (Kruesi and Mattise, 4/22)

NH Times Union: Planned Parenthood National President Thanks NH Delegation For Support

The national president of Planned Parenthood visited New Hampshire on Monday, thanking members of the Granite State’s congressional delegation for their support of women’s health initiatives and their opposition to pending restrictions to a federal funding program set to take effect next month. After touring a health center in Derry, Dr. Leana Wen spoke to a gathering at New England College’s Concord campus about the potential ramifications that a so-called domestic gag rule on Title X funding could have on millions of patients who rely on it for basic medical needs. (Alden, 4/22)

