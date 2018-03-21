Kansas Lawmakers Try To Tackle Issue Of Children’s Deaths While In State Custody

The state lawmakers are considering creating a watchdog based outside the state’s child welfare agency, but with access to inside information, as well as taking other steps to address failures in the system.

KCUR: Legislators Pushing Kansas Child Welfare Agency To Tell More About Fatal Cases

Kansas Lawmakers moved Tuesday to make a bill to release information about the deaths of children in state custody more transparent. In response to several high-profile cases where a child who had been brought to the attention of the Department for Children and Families and later died, the bill requires the agency to release information about kids who die as a result of abuse or neglect. (Fox, 3/20)

KCUR: Kansas Legislators Weigh Creating Independent Child Welfare Watchdog

Kansas lawmakers are considering creating a watchdog based outside the state’s child welfare agency, but with access to inside information. A bill to create a child advocate to review the Department for Children and Families comes after years of horror stories of abused children who ended up injured, missing or dead. (Fox, 3/20)

KCUR: Bill Would Let Faith-Based Agencies Apply Beliefs In Child Placement, Even To Exclude LGBT Parents

A bill before Kansas lawmakers says faith-based child agencies should not be required to place children in families if it conflicts with the religious values of the organization. The private groups currently can choose not to serve some people, such as single parents or same-sex couples. (Koranda, 3/20)

