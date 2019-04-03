Kansas’ Senate President Balks As Governor Calls For Lawmakers To Expand Medicaid

But even top Republicans in the state are getting nervous about their ability to fully block expansion, which has the support of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. State Senate President Susan Wagle told reporters that GOP leaders plan to have a legislative committee study Medicaid expansion this summer and fall. Medicaid news comes out of Arkansas, Montana, Texas and Tennessee, as well.

The Associated Press: Kansas Expansion Foes Signal Nervousness With Medicaid Move

Top Republican lawmakers in Kansas appear skittish about being able to block Medicaid expansion, offering political cover to moderate GOP colleagues if they back off their push for an expansion this year. State Senate President Susan Wagle told reporters Tuesday that GOP leaders plan to have a legislative committee study Medicaid expansion this summer and fall. She said the panel would review proposals that could generate broader support among Republicans, such as a work requirement or drug testing for people receiving the expanded coverage. (4/2)

Wichita (Kan.) Eagle: Kansas Governor, Senate GOP President Face Off Over Medicaid

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is increasing pressure on Republican leaders to allow votes on Medicaid expansion immediately as the Legislature prepares to take a nearly month-long break that would leave her signature proposal in limbo. In response, the top Republican in the state Senate opened the door Tuesday to a health care bill, if it is paired with work requirements and other provisions, such as drug testing, favored by conservatives. (Shorman, 4/2)

KCUR: Stakes High For Kansans Needing Coverage And Politicians In Medicaid Expansion Debate

The stakes run high for 130,000-some low-income Kansans who stand to gain from expanding Medicaid coverage — and for the political players who will decide the contentious issue. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly made expansion a centerpiece of the election that put her in office. Two Republican leaders — Senate President Susan Wagle and Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning — could see their elevation to higher office also turn on the issue. (McLean, 4/3)

The Associated Press: Arkansas Lawmakers Vote To Keep Medicaid Plan After Ruling

Arkansas lawmakers voted Tuesday to keep the state's Medicaid expansion another year, days after a court decision blocking the state from enforcing a work requirement put the program's future in limbo. The majority-Republican House voted 75-18 for the budget for Medicaid and the expansion program, sending the legislation to GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The Senate-backed bill on Friday fell short nearly two dozen votes of the 75 needed in the 100-member House to win final approval. (4/2)

Helena (Mont.) Independent Record: Montana Governor Says Medicaid Expansion Bill Isn't Perfect, But Gets His Support

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said Monday he can support the Medicaid expansion bill that cleared the state House over the weekend, with the inclusion of work requirements. "While it may not be perfect, perfect rarely comes out of this body, and we did a lot of work to try to make sure that we have something that will certainly work for Montana and work for Montanans," said Bullock, a Democrat. (Michels, 4/1)

Austin American-Statesman: Bills Would Curb Denials Of Medicaid Services For Disabled Children

Two legislative committees on Tuesday considered more than a dozen bills that would fix problems in the Texas Medicaid program, including the denial of potentially lifesaving medical services for children with severe disabilities. Multiple state reports and media coverage, including a The Dallas Morning News investigation, have shown that insurance companies have delayed or denied care to children, leading to providers limiting or dropping coverage, among other reasons. (Chang, 4/2)

Nashville Tennessean: TennCare, CoverKids Cancels Insurance For Tennessee Children

At least 128,000 children over a two-year span were purged from TennCare or CoverKids, two Tennessee government health insurance programs for low-income families. It appears tens of thousands of these children have not acquired private insurance, so they likely joined the swelling ranks of the uninsured residents of Tennessee, already one of the unhealthiest states in the nation. (Kelman, 4/2)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription