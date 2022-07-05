Kansas Will Vote On Abortion Constitutional Amendment During Primary

Kansas will be the first state to put the issue in voters' hands since the Supreme Court empowered states to determine abortion rights. But critics question the timing of the vote, which will be held during the August primary instead of the November general election, when more people would turn out.

The Hill: Why Kansas Will Be A Bellwether In Abortion Fight

Kansans will vote on a state constitutional amendment on abortion on Aug. 2, setting the state up as a key bellwether for how abortion rights resonate as a voting issue ahead of the midterm elections. The amendment would overturn a 2019 state Supreme Court ruling finding that the Kansas constitution protects abortion rights, and then leave it up to the GOP-controlled legislature to decide how far to go in adding restrictions or bans on abortion. (Sullivan, 7/4)

Slate: Kansas Set Up an Election for Voters to “Decide” Abortion. Then It Stacked the Deck

On Aug. 2, Kansas will become the first state to put abortion policy in “the people’s” hands, holding a vote on whether to amend its constitution to remove the right to abortion. But there’s a catch: Kansas will hold its vote on abortion rights during the state’s primary election—a scheme deliberately crafted to minimize Democratic and moderate turnout and ensure the Amendment passes. (de Nevers, 7/5)

In other election news —

Vox: The States Pushing Abortion Ballot Measures In 2022 Post-Roe

Abortion rights are literally on the ballot in both red and blue states this year following the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Voters in California and Vermont will consider ballot measures that would enshrine the right to abortion in their state constitutions. Meanwhile, Kansas and Kentucky are weighing their own measures to clarify that their state constitutions do not establish a right to an abortion, and Montana is considering whether to provide personhood protections to infants born alive after attempted abortions. (Narea, 7/3)

ABC News: Democrats Look To Raise $10M For Key Governors' Races With Abortion Access Fund

The Democratic Governors Association hopes to turn anger at the overturning of Roe v. Wade into big-dollar fundraising for critical races where governors will hold sway over abortion access at the state level. The DGA on Tuesday launched the "Protect Reproductive Rights Fund" to support gubernatorial races in states where access to abortion is at risk. (Demissie, 7/5)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Tim Michels Won't Say If He Would Ban Plan B Pills In Wisconsin

Two of the three leading Republican candidates for governor are pledging not to ban emergency contraceptives in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that has halted abortion procedures in the state. While former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and Delafield management consultant Kevin Nicholson say they won't ban Plan B and other such pills if elected governor, the leading candidate in the field won't say. (Beck, 7/5)

Politico: Abortion Fight Strains Democratic Alliance With Gen Z

A debate is raging inside the Democratic Party about whether it’s giving its base — especially those under 30, the generation that most strongly supports abortion rights — enough motivation to keep voting for the party, as federal Democrats struggle to meaningfully push back against the overturning of Roe v. Wade. (Schneider, 7/5)

Also —

Politico: HHS Was Asked To Seek An ‘Aggressive Strategy’ On Abortion By Biden, Becerra Says

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told NBC’s Chuck Todd that although the country must “heed the word of the Supreme Court,” the Biden administration is still seeking avenues to make sure people “have access to the care that they need, including abortion care.” President Joe Biden "has asked us to seek as aggressive a strategy as we can. But unlike the previous administration, we do intend to respect the law,” he said.

KHN: Listen: Julie Rovner Rehashes The ‘Roe’ Decision

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on NPR/WAMU’s “1A” on June 24. She also discussed the impact of the ruling in the Carolinas on WFAE’s “Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins” on June 27, and joined WBUR/NPR’s “Here & Now” on June 29 to discuss the Biden administration’s response to the Supreme Court’s decision. (7/2)

