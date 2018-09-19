Kavanaugh Accuser Wants FBI Investigation Before Testifying, But GOP Senators Not Open To Negotiating Terms

Republicans on the Judiciary Committee said that if Christine Blasey Ford does not attend the hearing to investigate the allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh then the event will proceed without her. Democrats, however, quickly backed Ford's decision.

The New York Times: Christine Blasey Ford Wants F.B.I. To Investigate Kavanaugh Before She Testifies

The woman who has accused President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault all but ruled out appearing at an extraordinary Senate hearing scheduled for next week to hear her allegations, insisting on Tuesday that the F.B.I. investigate first. Speaking through lawyers, Christine Blasey Ford said she would cooperate with the Senate Judiciary Committee and left open the possibility of testifying later about her allegations against Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh. But echoing Senate Democrats, she said an investigation should be “the first step” before she is put “on national television to relive this traumatic and harrowing incident.” (Baker, Stolberg and Fandos, 9/18)

The Washington Post: Woman Who Accused Brett Kavanaugh Of Sexual Assault Wants FBI To Investigate Incident Before She Testifies To Senate

“A full investigation by law enforcement officials will ensure that the crucial facts and witnesses in this matter are assessed in a non-partisan manner, and that the committee is fully informed before conducting any hearing or making any decisions,” lawyers for the woman, Christine Blasey Ford, said in a letter to the panel late Tuesday. (Kim, Costa and Wagner, 9/18)

The Wall Street Journal: Kavanaugh Accuser Wants ‘Full Investigation’ Before Any Senate Hearing

Mr. Grassley indicated the committee wasn’t willing to wait for a full FBI investigation of Dr. Ford’s allegations. “Dr. Ford’s testimony would reflect her personal knowledge and memory of events. Nothing the FBI or any other investigator does would have any bearing on what Dr. Ford tells the committee, so there is no reason for any further delay,” Mr. Grassley said in a statement Tuesday night. (Peterson, Andrews and Nicholas, 9/18)

Los Angeles Times: California Professor Wants FBI Inquiry Before Testifying About Sexual Assault Allegation Against Kavanaugh

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) tweeted: “Republicans extended a hand in good faith. If we don’t hear from both sides on Monday, let’s vote.” But Democrats backed Ford’s call for an FBI investigation and hinted they may not attend the hearing if she does not testify. “We should honor Dr. Blasey Ford’s wishes and delay this hearing,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said in a statement. “A proper investigation must be completed, witnesses interviewed, evidence reviewed and all sides spoken to. Only then should the chairman set a hearing date.” (Haberkorn, 9/18)

