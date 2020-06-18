Kentucky Governors Plans To Revive State Insurance Exchange, Pointing To COVID As A ‘Deadly Lesson’
“This pandemic shows us that the lack of good health care options makes us more vulnerable and less resilient,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D). In other health industry news: reimbursement reform, pay cuts, mergers and the lasting changes expected from the pandemic.
The Associated Press:
Kentucky Governor Seeks To Revive Health Insurance Exchange
Reversing his Republican predecessor, Kentucky’s Democratic governor announced plans to bring back a health insurance program his father started that was credited with signing up hundreds of thousands of people for coverage before it was dismantled. Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday that he sent a letter to federal officials notifying them of his plans to revive the state’s health insurance exchange at the start of 2022. The program was an outgrowth of the landmark Affordable Care Act championed by then-President Barack Obama. (Schreiner, 6/17)
Modern Healthcare:
Texas Hospitals Seek Reimbursement Reform
Texas healthcare providers have asked state lawmakers to close loopholes in payment policies to ensure they are reimbursed promptly. The Knox County Hospital District, which filed a complaint with the Texas Department of Insurance for an alleged $12 million in outstanding claims from Aetna (now CVS Health) dating back to mid-2018, submitted a proposal to TDI to amend the state's Prompt Pay Act. The hospital district, much of which are rural hospitals, asked for administrative changes related to an insurance company's retaliation against doctors who have filed a complaint against the payer, communication between providers and insurers, and managing audits. (Kacik, 6/17)
Modern Healthcare:
Advocate Aurora, Beaumont Merger Would Create $17 Billion System
Advocate Aurora Health and Beaumont Health announced Wednesday the not-for-profit health systems plan to combine to form a $17 billion system with hospitals in Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan. The resulting system would have 36 hospitals and employ more than 100,000 people. With about $17 billion in annual revenue, it would be the country's seventh-largest not-for-profit health system by revenue, behind Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health. (Bannow, 6/17)
Kaiser Health News:
Listen: Pandemic Shifts Health Care And It May Be Hard To Get Genie Back In Bottle
Julie Rovner, KHN’s chief Washington correspondent, on Wednesday joined Jeremy Hobson, the host of “Here & Now,” a show produced by NPR and WBUR. They discussed key changes in health care delivery triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, including the increased use of telemedicine; fears of increased consolidation, as small private medical practices face revenue shortfalls; financial strain among some hospitals; and the pressure to return drug manufacturing to the U.S. (6/17)