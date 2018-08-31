Kentucky Official Suggests Rolling Back Medicaid Expansion As $300M Shortfall Looms

"The expansion population is an optional population," Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Adam Meier told a panel of state lawmakers when they asked what could be done. Medicaid news comes out of Iowa, Oregon and Kansas, as well.

The Associated Press: Facing Shortfall, Kentucky Mulls Ending Medicaid Expansion

Warning of a nearly $300 million potential shortfall in Kentucky's Medicaid program, officials say they could eliminate health coverage for more than 480,000 people to balance the state's budget. Kentucky's Medicaid program spends about $11.5 billion every year, but most of that money comes from the federal government. Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Adam Meier told state lawmakers Thursday that Kentucky's share of that budget will be $296 million short by 2020 — money that must come from the cash-strapped state. (Beam, 8/30)

Des Moines Register: An Iowa Privatized Medicaid Manager Hasn't Paid Millions In Medical Bills

A Medicaid company that terminated its Iowa contract almost a year ago has yet to pay as much as $14.6 million for medical care provided to disabled, poor and elderly Iowans, a Des Moines Register investigation shows. AmeriHealth Caritas’ outstanding bills include nearly 6,000 individual charges totaling more than $1 million at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and $541,000 at Broadlawns Medical Center, public records obtained by the Register show. (Clayworth, 8/30)

The Oregonian: Janet Meyer, Major Medicaid Player, To Leave Health Share

Oregon's Medicaid system sustained another shock Thursday when the state's largest coordinated care organization announced that it is parting ways with longtime Chief Executive Janet Meyer. Health Share of Oregon, which serves about 215,000 Medicaid patients in the Portland area, said the time seemed right for the organization to find a new leader. "The board members appreciate all that Janet has done," said Marnie Kuyl, who heads Washington County's department of health and human services. "She's developed Health Share and made it the thriving organization that it is. (Manning, 8/30)

Kansas City Star: WellCare Reports Possible Missouri Medicaid HIPAA Breach

A contractor that administers Missouri Medicaid plans says it accidentally exposed the personal health information of 19,570 children. A vice president for WellCare Health Plans Inc. said in a letter to The Star that the company learned on July 25 that a “mailing error” caused reminders about well-child visits for the company’s Missouri Care members to be sent to the wrong addresses. (Marso, 8/29)

