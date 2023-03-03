Kentucky Religious Gathering Could Have Exposed 20,000 To Measles

The CDC estimated that 20,000 people attended the gathering at Asbury University at the same time as a resident who was infected with measles, CBS News reports, during an outbreak that has already affected multiple states and countries. Doctors are warned to watch for symptoms.

An estimated 20,000 people attended a large religious gathering in Kentucky on the same days as a resident who was infected with measles last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday, with potential contacts who may have been exposed to the highly transmissible virus now spanning multiple states and countries. (Tin, 3/1)

The Wall Street Journal: Tennessee Governor Signs Bill Restricting Transgender Healthcare For Minors

Tennessee’s governor on Thursday signed legislation that blocks physicians from providing treatments to minors related to their gender identity, one of dozens of bills moving through legislatures that would impose limits on access to transgender healthcare for children and teenagers. (Timms and Kusisto, 3/2)

AP: Missouri Tries To Ease Access To Breast Cancer Screenings

Missouri patients won’t be charged a copay for a second mammogram to diagnose breast cancer or another illness under a bill the state House approved on Thursday. The GOP-led chamber voted 126-29 to send the measure to the Senate. Some female lawmakers noted that most of those opposed are men. (Ballentine, 3/2)

WMFE: Stomach Bug Cases Increasing In Central Florida As CDC Warns Of A Drug-Resistant Bacteria

Reports of stomach bugs are growing throughout the country. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health warning regarding Shigella bacteria, which is drug-resistant and causes severe, bloody diarrhea. It is commonly spread through fecal matter either in person-to-person contact or contaminated food. Orlando Health, Nemours Children Hospital and Central Florida AdventHealth have not observed any Shigella hospitalizations. (Pedersen, 3/2)

Houston Chronicle: Texas Wants To Ban Delta-8, But Veterans Are Pushing Back

Texas veterans have pledged to come out in force at the Capitol in the coming months to vouch for delta-8, the hemp derivative that provides a soothing effect similar to marijuana, as state officials argue it’s illegal in court and lawmakers consider banning it. (Goldenstein, 3/3)

The Boston Globe: Operator Of Addiction Treatment Centers In Mass., R.I. Charged In Multimillion Dollar Care Fraud Scheme

The visits for opioid addiction treatment were supposed to last 45 minutes, but they were so perfunctory, authorities allege, that the supervisory counselor at the Providence-based chain earned the nickname “the five-minute queen.” And the fraud scheme was so brazen that Recovery Connection Centers of America once billed taxpayers for 28.5 hours of psychotherapy by a single counselor in one 24-hour day, prosecutors say. (Amaral and Andersen, 3/2)

CBS News: Teachers Learn To Administer Narcan Amid Opioid Crisis

As the U.S. continues to contend with an opioid epidemic that has led to surge in accidental deaths among teens — largely due to fentanyl — some teachers are now being educated on the use of Narcan, a drug that reverses opioid overdoses. (Ruffini, 3/2)

San Francisco Chronicle: Sen. Dianne Feinstein Is Hospitalized In S.F. With Shingles

Sen. Dianne Feinstein is receiving treatment for shingles in a San Francisco hospital, her spokesperson told The Chronicle Thursday. Feinstein was diagnosed with the virus in late February and is expected to make a full recovery. Her staff did not disclose where she is receiving treatment. The shingles virus causes a painful rash and can require antiviral medications to treat. (Stein, 3/2)

