Kentucky’s Medicaid Work Mandate Has Green Light, But Actually Implementing Is A Lot Trickier

Monitoring and enforcing the work requirements is a complex problem that officials are trying to wrap their arms around. The state will build a mobile-friendly website to help beneficiaries log their hours. Media outlets report on Medicaid news out of Iowa, Missouri, Michigan, Connecticut and Maryland, as well.

The New York Times: Kentucky Rushes To Remake Medicaid As Other States Prepare To Follow

With approval from the Trump administration fresh in hand, Kentucky is rushing to roll out its first-in-the-nation plan to require many Medicaid recipients to work, volunteer or train for a job — even as critics mount a legal challenge to stop it on the grounds that it violates the basic tenets of the program. At least eight other Republican-led states are hoping to follow — a ninth, Indiana, has already won permission to do so — and some want to go even further by imposing time limits on coverage. (Goodnough, 2/10)

The Associated Press: Kentucky Hopes Website Will Track Medicaid Work Requirements

Kentucky became the first state with a work requirement for Medicaid, and now it has to do something arguably more daring: Build a mobile-friendly website that works. This summer, the state will require many people who get taxpayer-funded health insurance to work or volunteer at least 80 hours a month. They hope nearly half a million people will use their smartphones to log their hours so the government can keep track of who is meeting the requirements. (Beam, 2/9)

Des Moines Register: Iowa Medicaid Would Eliminate Some Reporting Requirements Under Bill

Iowa would eliminate many of the reporting requirements behind its privatized Medicaid program under a legislative bill introduced this week by the state’s human services department. Specifically, the quarterly reports that publicly measure program integrity and outcomes would be reduced to once a year and savings reports would be eliminated. The Iowa Department of Human Services bill, House Study Bill 632, would additionally eliminate a requirement that makes the agency responsible to ensure the private companies continue benefits during an appeals process. (Clayworth, 2/9)

Des Moines Register: Iowa Medicaid Patient Told He Could Be 'A Little Dirty' Gets His Care

A managed-care company whose doctor said it was acceptable for an Ankeny man with cerebral palsy to go a few days without being fully clean after a bowel movement has reversed a yearlong decision that denied him full care his doctors prescribed. AmeriHealth Caritas in January 2017 cut Nathan McDonald’s in-home medical service visits to five times a week rather than the twice-daily visits he had received since 2015 to help him live independently. The assistance helps McDonald complete an array of daily tasks that includes bathing and dressing. (Clayworth, 2/9)

Kansas City Star: Missouri's Medicaid Payment Rate Hurts Seniors Who Need Help

Missouri is neglecting its most vulnerable citizens by refusing to provide adequate reimbursement for care and services provided under Medicaid. As a result, the care provided to our state’s oldest citizens at skilled nursing centers is being threatened today. And if this trend continues, that care may not be accessible in the future. (Daniel Rexroth, 2/10)

The CT Mirror: Call-Wait Times For Medical Transport Better But Complaints Persist

After having experienced some hours-long wait times, Medicaid patients haven’t had to wait longer than 15 minutes for someone to pick up the phone when calling about medical transportation in the last two weeks, according to Josh Komenda, president of Veyo, the state’s new non-emergency medical transportation contractor. But that figure was challenged by several members of the Medical Assistance Program Oversight Council (MAPOC) at its meeting on Friday, where Komenda and other Veyo representatives appeared in front of the panel for the second time in the last month. (Rigg, 2/9)

Detroit Free Press: Former Execs Accuse Centria Healthcare Of Fraud, Forgery, Violations

Michigan’s largest autism therapy provider is accused of running a Medicaid fraud scheme targeting poor and minority communities, particularly in metro Detroit, according to former senior executives. Former employees of Centria Healthcare, who now find themselves defendants in a defamation lawsuit filed by the company, claim the business has engaged in billing fraud, violating patient privacy, forgery, falsifying reports and employing unqualified people in an effort to boost profits, according to court filings, documents reviewed, and interviews conducted during a three-month Free Press investigation. (Rochester, Wisely and Anderson, 2/11)

The Associated Press: Maryland Recovers $81M Settlement Over Medicaid Technology

Maryland will recover $81 million from a contractor that the state says failed to rebuild the state’s Medicaid computer system. Attorney General Brian Frosh announced the settlement Friday with Computer Sciences Corporation, which was a state contractor to the state health department. He says it compensates the state for the damages suffered from the failure of the company to live up to its obligations. (2/10)

