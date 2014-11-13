Key Spending, Tax Decisions Could Come From Outside GOP’s Senate Budget Committee

In the meantime, the GOP begins deciding who will chair which committees on Capitol Hill. Also, some wonder who will next lead the Congressional Budget Office -- that nonpartisan arbiter of government spending.

The Wall Street Journal: GOP-Led Senate Budget Committee Could Sidestep Key Decisions

Sen. Jeff Sessions, expected to be the next chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, said he likely would defer key decisions on spending and taxes to other panels next year. Instead, the Alabama Republican said his goal will be to unify the GOP majority around specific spending and tax targets and then allow other congressional committees to design policies to meet those targets. ... That would be a significant break from the past few years, when House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan (R., Wis.) proposed sweeping changes to a number of programs, including Medicare and Medicaid, as a way to meet budget targets. (Paletta, 11/12)

The Washington Post: Parties Head Back To Capitol To Begin Carving Up Spoils, Remains From Midterms

The most significant fights inside each caucus might be the battles for top committee posts. Rep. Paul Ryan (Wis.), ending an eight-year run as the leading Republican on the Budget Committee, is the strong favorite to win the chairmanship of the Ways and Means Committee, given his considerable clout after his 2012 stint as vice-presidential nominee, but first he must secure the votes over Rep. Kevin Brady (Tex.), who has more seniority on the panel. (Kane, 11/12)

The Wall Street Journal: Who Will Run CBO Next?

The term of current CBO Director Douglas Elmendorf, put in office by congressional Democrats, expires in early January. Though he has won plaudits from Republican lawmakers, they could decide they want an economist with conservative credentials to run the budget shop. CBO’s role can’t be overstated. It analyzes and scores congressional proposals, including tax, spending and health-care plans, and it is supposed to offer an unbiased view on both the costs and benefits of particular policies. If Republicans want to rewrite the tax code, or rework Medicaid, CBO’s rulings on the matter could be paramount. (Paletta, 11/12)

