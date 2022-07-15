Kids’ Hepatitis Linked To Adenovirus, But Scientists Aren’t Sure How Much

Two studies have pinpointed adenovirus in the vast majority of unexplained cases. But, the researchers wrote, "if human adenovirus was causative, this was not an outbreak driven by a single strain." Other health news is on salmonella, PFAS, breastfeeding at work, Y chromosomes, and more.

CIDRAP: Adenovirus Common In Kids With Unexplained Acute Hepatitis, Studies Show

In two new studies, researchers isolated human adenovirus from the vast majority of children diagnosed as having acute hepatitis but couldn't determine whether the ubiquitous virus typically associated with transient respiratory, gastrointestinal, and conjunctival illnesses was the cause. The studies, one from Alabama and one from the United Kingdom, were published yesterday in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), the latest efforts to pinpoint the cause of pediatric acute hepatitis outbreaks that began on multiple continents in late 2021 and 2022. (Van Beusekom, 7/14)

In environmental health news —

CIDRAP: Salmonella Tied To Backyard Poultry Climbs Now At 572 Cases In 48 States

In an update on multistate Salmonella outbreaks tied to backyard poultry, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) yesterday reported 353 more cases, including 1 more death, and 10 more affected states. The developments push the overall total to 572 cases, 2 of them fatal, from 48 states. The latest illness onset is Jun 22, and of cases with known information, 92 were hospitalized. The two deaths were reported from Tennessee and Wyoming. (7/14)

Bloomberg: Seafood Study Shows Contaminated Clams Are A Health Risk

Health agencies are now trying to locate the highest exposure risks because the chemicals, also known as PFAS, have been linked to health risks, among them cancer and high cholesterol. The US Food and Drug Administration recently tested seafood sold in stores, and concluded that seafood may be at increased risk for high chemical concentrations. The agency warned consumers to avoid one item in particular: canned clams from China. (Kary, 7/14)

Coastal Review Online: Chemours Challenges EPA Health Advisory For GenX

The Chemours Company is suing the Environmental Protection Agency for its recent health advisory for GenX, one of the contaminants discharged for years into the Cape Fear River from the company’s plant in Fayetteville. (Talton, 7/15)

The Texas Tribune: Texas Heat Leads To Worst Summer Smog Pollution In A Decade

Texas has seen more days with unhealthy levels of smog pollution this year than it has in a decade, state data shows, as vehicle and industrial emissions react with record-high temperatures, spiking ozone concentrations. (Douglas, 7/14)

In other health and wellness news —

The Washington Post: Woman Says Walmart Fired Her For ‘Problematic’ Breast Milk Pumping

A Florida mother is accusing Walmart of discrimination after she said her managers harassed her and then fired her because her need to pump breast milk was “problematic,” according to a lawsuit filed in federal court. (Bever, 7/14)

Press Association: Young People 'Should Not Drink But Older People May Benefit From Small Amounts'

Drinking more than a small shot glass of beer a day could pose risks to health for men under the age of 40, a study suggests as researchers urged younger adults to steer clear of alcohol. And a safe daily limit for women aged 39 and under is the equivalent of two tablespoons' worth of wine, or 100ml of beer, the research suggests. (Pickover, 7/14)

The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer: UH Researchers Find Near Century-Old Redlining Discriminatory Housing Policies Leave Lasting Legacy On Modern Day Heart Health

The idea that people of low-income experience shorter life spans and higher rates of chronic disease does not necessarily come as much of a surprise. So it’s not shocking that living in a low-income neighborhood would also increase your chances of illness and premature death. However, researchers from University Hospitals in Cleveland recently took it a step further, demonstrating that, among the many predictors of cardiovascular disease -- one of them is whether your address falls in one of the neighborhoods that long ago was affected by discriminatory lending practices known as redlining. (Kroen and Smith, 7/14)

The New York Times: As Y Chromosomes Vanish With Age, Heart Risks May Grow

It’s been known for more than half a century that many men lose their Y chromosomes as they age. But no one knew if it really mattered. The loss of Y could just be a sign of aging, like gray hair, with no clinical relevance. Now, though, researchers report that it can matter. Very much. A new study using male mice genetically engineered to lose their Y chromosomes provides insight. The paper, published on Thursday in the journal Science, found that when the Y chromosome was gone from blood cells in those mice, scar tissue built up in the heart, leading to heart failure and a shortened life span. (Kolata, 7/14)

AP: Long Lines Are Back At US Food Banks As Inflation Hits High

Long lines are back at food banks around the U.S. as working Americans overwhelmed by inflation turn to handouts to help feed their families. With gas prices soaring along with grocery costs, many people are seeking charitable food for the first time, and more are arriving on foot. (Snow and Garcia, 7/14)

KHN: A Free-For-All From Readers And Tweeters, From Medical Debt To Homelessness

KHN gives readers a chance to comment on a recent batch of stories. (7/15)

