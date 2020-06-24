L.A. Unveils $800M Plan To House Homeless
In other news on the homeless crisis: Houston releases pre-pandemic statistics; D.C. will stop using a certain motel as overflow housing.
Los Angeles Times:
L.A. Officials Propose $800-Million Plan For Homeless
Even as the COVID-19 pandemic is slashing tax revenue across the board, officials Tuesday unveiled an $800-million plan to house Los Angeles County’s homeless people who are most vulnerable to the disease. The three-year program proposed by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority would employ a combination of bridge housing, rental subsidies and rehousing services, all leading to permanent placements for 15,000 people who are considered most vulnerable to COVID-19 because of their age or health conditions. (Smith and Oreskes, 6/23)
KQED:
California Found Hotels For 10,000 Homeless Residents. What Next?
Now, Newsom says he wants to turn that temporary solution into a permanent one by helping counties buy hotels and motels across the state. Advocates for people experiencing homelessness say it’s a rare opportunity to put a meaningful dent in the state’s housing shortage by providing housing for around 10% of the state’s more than 150,000 homeless residents. (Baldassari and Solomon, 6/23)
Houston Chronicle:
Houston’s Homeless Numbers Stayed Level From 2019. But That Was Before Coronavirus.
Before the novel coronavirus hit, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Houston region remained stable from 2019 to 2020, according to data released Monday by the Coalition for the Homeless. Harris County’s count last year found 1,515 people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in a single night and 2,052 staying in shelters — a 54 percent decrease since 2011. The Houston area’s homeless numbers spiked in the 2018 count, likely due to Hurricane Harvey. The 2020 count, which took place in January, found 1,551 living unsheltered and 2,202 sheltered. (Smith, 6/23)
NPR:
D.C. Will Stop Housing Families Experiencing Homelessness At Quality Inn Next Month
The city is terminating its relationship with a Northeast motel that it has used as overflow housing for families experiencing homelessness for the last five years. The District is planning to move all remaining families out of the Quality Inn motel on New York Ave by mid-July, according to the D.C. Department of Human Services. (Delgadillo, 6/23)