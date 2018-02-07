Stat talks to a group of doctors who are traveling the country and meeting with young people of color who are interested in health career paths.

Stat: Black Doctors Trying To Improve Their Ranks Share Their Own Experiences

To many in the medical profession, it’s a public health crisis in the making: While African Americans make up 12 percent of the U.S. population, only about 6 percent of doctors are black. And evidence shows that patients feel better about the quality of their health care when their doctors look like them. To address this workforce issue, a group of young doctors, dentists, and other health care professionals started a traveling program called Tour for Diversity that goes all over the U.S. to meet with young people of color who are interested in health career paths. (Durning and Satyanarayana, 2/7)