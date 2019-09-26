Lafayette General Seeks Merger To Create Regional Hospital Hub In Southwest Louisiana

“Just last year, Louisiana ranked as our nation’s least healthy state," said board chairman David Wilson. " ...we will be able to provide better access to health care here in Acadiana and to continue growing our local economy.” Other hospital industry news is on a new children's hospital in Louisiana, security lapses at Stanford Hospital in a locked psychiatric unit, and PTSD's impact on nurses.

The Advocate: Lafayette General Merger With Ochsner Will Bring $365 Million Investment To Acadiana

In a move that would result in the largest health system in the Gulf South, Lafayette General Health System announced Wednesday it is seeking a merger with Ochsner Health System. The board of trustees of both health systems signed a letter of intent for the merger Wednesday morning, Lafayette General announced. Both organizations will now enter into a period of due diligence and seek required regulatory approvals, which could take several months. (Boudreaux, 9/25)

The Advocate: Take A Look Inside As New $230M OLOL Children's Hospital Prepares For Move, Opening

The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, which operates our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, expects to open its new $230 million children's hospital next week and transport dozens of patients from the main campus to the new six-story building. Our Lady of the Lake has been planning the Oct. 5 move and running simulations with volunteer actors to prepare for different scenarios. It even hired a hospital relocation consultant that has worked to move dozens of hospitals across the country. (Mosbrucker, 9/25)

KQED: State Cites Stanford Hospital In Attack That Injured Two Psych Nurses

A series of security lapses at Stanford Hospital allowed a patient in a locked psychiatric unit to attack a 70-year-old nurse earlier this year, state workplace regulators said. The assault occurred on March 12 in a part of the Palo Alto facility that lacked security, despite an order calling for the patient to be accompanied by guards, according to an investigation by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health. (Goldberg, 9/25)

Atlanta Journal Constitution: PTSD In Nursing: Women More Likely To Suffer PTSD

Women are two to three times more likely to have PTSD than men, which leaves nurses particularly vulnerable. Not only do women make up nearly 91 percent of the nursing profession, but also the battles involved in the nursing experience – military or not – increase a person's risk of PTSD. (Kennedy, 9/25)

