Large Majority Of Shareholders Support Plan For CVS To Purchase Aetna

Federal regulators still have to approve the deal between the nation's largest pharmacy and the third-largest health insurer.

Modern Healthcare: CVS, Aetna Shareholders Greenlight Merger

CVS Health and Aetna shareholders signed off on the proposed $69 billion merger of the two healthcare companies, which still needs the federal government's approval. The CVS-Aetna merger, which shareholders approved by a 97% margin, is one of many proposed combinations that would blend the roles of providers, pharmacy benefit managers and insurers. (Kacik, 3/13)

The Hill: Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve CVS-Aetna Merger

Shareholders on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved CVS’s proposed $69 billion deal to acquire health insurer Aetna. The agreement was approved by about 97 percent of Aetna’s shareholders and 98 percent of CVS shareholders. The merger is expected to close in the second half of this year, pending regulatory approval by the Department of Justice. If approved, the merger of the nation’s largest pharmacy and third-largest health insurer could have major implications for the industry. (Weixel, 3/13)

