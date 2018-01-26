Large New England Health Systems Take Definitive Steps Toward Merger

Partners HealthCare of Boston and Care New England Health System of Providence said an "important milestone has been reached" in talks that started last year.

Boston Globe: Partners HealthCare, R.I. System Move Closer To Merger

Care New England Health System of Providence and Partners HealthCare of Boston said Thursday that they are moving forward with plans to merge. The boards of directors from both health systems have not yet signed a definitive agreement — a formal step that would outline details of the proposed deal — but confirmed they are working toward that goal. (Conti, 1/25)

Modern Healthcare: Partners-Care New England Deal Moves Forward

The definitive agreement caps a 10-month due diligence process since Boston-based Partners and Providence, R.I.-based Care New England signed a letter of intent to combine. The organizations released a statement that the process produced a plan for Care New England to "regain solid financial footing." The providers will move forward with the customary regulatory approvals once they finalize a definitive agreement. Meanwhile, Partners and Care New England maintain exclusive negotiating privileges. (Kacik, 1/25)

