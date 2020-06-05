Las Vegas Casinos Test Consumers’ Readiness For Reopenings; Virginia Commuter Trains Will Roll But With One-Third Occupancy

Media outlets report on news from Nevada, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Maryland, California, Michigan, Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island.

The Wall Street Journal: Las Vegas Casinos Reopen With Social Distancing, Sinks By Slot Machines

During the pandemic-induced closure of casinos here, the Bellagio resort installed a new feature in between the twinkling slot machines: plumbing. Hard-wired hand-washing sinks branded “Vegas Safely”—complete with dispensers for gloves and masks—are among many reminders of the delicate balance being attempted by Strip operators like MGM Resorts International as properties began to reopen Thursday morning after restrictions were eased. (Sayre, 6/4)

The Washington Post: ‘Do Not Sit’: Virginia Commuter Trains Designate Social Distancing Seating Onboard

Your next ride on a Virginia commuter train will feel and look different. Virginia Railway Express is restricting where passengers can sit and stand to maintain social distancing. Decals on trains will direct riders to take a window seat in every other row to ensure proper distancing, VRE said. Most seats will have a “Do not sit in marked seats” graphic on them, which will also include an illustration urging passengers to stay six feet from each other. (Lazo, 6/4)

The Wall Street Journal: New Jersey Assembly Approves $5 Billion Emergency Bond Plan

The New Jersey Assembly passed a measure sought by Gov. Phil Murphy giving the state the authority to seek $5 billion in bonds as officials struggle to close a massive revenue shortfall stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic. New Jersey’s Department of the Treasury projects the state’s tax revenue to fall short of previous estimates by $10 billion through June 2021. That decline is the result of state restrictions on business activity to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has led to widespread unemployment and declines in corporate and income tax revenue. (De Avila, 6/4)

Reuters: Florida Offers Drive-Through Botox To Quarantined Residents

Quarantined Florida residents worried about their laughter lines and crows’ feet need frown no longer - Botox is back, and it’s being offered at a drive-through. On May 4, the U.S. state allowed a partial relaxing of restrictions imposed to slow the coronavirus pandemic. That means certain elective medical procedures could resume, including Botox injections and cosmetic surgery. (Fagenson, 6/4)

The Baltimore Sun: Maryland Reports 876 New Cases Of Coronavirus, 27 More Deaths; Hospitalizations Dip Under 1,100

Maryland officials reported Thursday that the state has confirmed 876 new cases of the coronavirus and 27 more deaths, while its testing positivity rate dropped below 9%. Thursday’s additions bring the state’s total to 55,858 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, and 2,546 people who have died due to the disease or complications from it. (Davis, 6/4)

The Baltimore Sun: Baltimore And Anne Arundel Counties To Adopt Statewide Guidelines For Lifting Coronavirus Restrictions

The leaders of Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties announced Thursday they will lift several more coronavirus-related restrictions, effective at 5 p.m. Friday, allowing nonessential businesses to reopen. It’s the first time the two counties have adopted Gov. Larry Hogan’s reopening guidelines as they take effect. Previously, the two counties had waited to implement reopening. (Nobles III, 6/4)

Kaiser Health News: COVID-19 Overwhelms Border ICUs

Even as most California hospitals have avoided an incapacitating surge in coronavirus patients, some facilities near the Mexican border have been overwhelmed. They include El Centro Regional Medical Center in Imperial County and Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista in San Diego County, which link the spike in COVID-19 patients to their communities’ cross-border lifestyle. Some U.S. citizens and legal residents who live in Mexico are crossing the border from Tijuana and Mexicali into the U.S. for treatment. (De Marco, 6/5)

CBS News: NBA Approves Plan To Resume In July Months After Coronavirus Shutdown

The NBA's board of governors has just approved a plan to resume its season on July 31, months after shutting down the league due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced Thursday. The season would restart with 22 of the league's 30 teams and play games at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. (Brito, 6/4)

The Washington Post: Paul Novicki Death: Detroit EMT Worker Dies Of Coronavirus

Paul Novicki’s family has little doubt how he caught the novel coronavirus. As an emergency medical technician, Novicki pushed through lengthy shifts to aid sick and injured people. Even as the virus spread through his suburb of hard-hit Detroit, Novicki continued working, undeterred by the risks. “To him, it’s just an occupational hazard. He would brush it off and go to work,” said his son, Zack Novicki. (Janes, 6/4)

Las Vegas Review-Journal: Sisolak Highlights Positive Data In Nevada’s Fight Against Coronavirus

Roughly a month after mapping out Nevada’s strategy for rebounding from its COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday highlighted data that shows the state making continuing progress on declining infections, increased hospital capacity and expanded testing and contact tracing. (Dentzer, 6/4)

WBUR: Parents Sue DCF For Restricting Child Visitations During Pandemic

A group of Massachusetts parents has filed suit against the Baker administration, arguing it has unlawfully terminated visits with the parents' biological children in foster care. They argued the administration has imposed excessive restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. (Becker, 6/4)

Boston Globe: Here’s What Can Reopen In Mass. During Phases 2, 3, And 4

Governor Charlie Baker said he expects to make an announcement on Saturday on when Phase 2 of reopening can begin in Massachusetts, as officials closely monitor key metrics of coronavirus public health data. If trends look as if they’re going in the right direction, Phase 2 could begin as early as Monday, June 8, Baker has said. (Reiss, 6/4)

WBUR: To Reopen Campus, Colleges Prepare To Take On Contagious Students

Massachusetts colleges are planning to set aside dorm rooms to isolate and quarantine students with COVID-19 if campuses reopen this fall. To make rooms available for students who have to be isolated or quarantined, some universities will be moving other students into hotels. (Thys, 6/5)

Modern Healthcare: COVID-19 Takes Toll On New York–Presbyterian In First Quarter

New York–Presbyterian lost $128.5 million in the first three months of 2020 as the loss of revenue from postponed procedures and higher staffing and supply costs from COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the finances of the well-heeled health system. The loss, which represented an operating margin of -5.9%, was preceded by a $29.4 million operating profit in the first quarter of 2019, according to its financial statements. (LaMantia, 6/4)

Las Vegas Review-Journal: 133 New Coronavirus Cases In Southern Nevada

Clark County recorded 133 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths over the preceding day, according to data posted Thursday. The Southern Nevada Health District reported the new cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus on its dedicated web page, bringing the total for the county to 7,056. The heath district estimates that 5,545 of those patients have recovered. (Brunker, 6/4)

Boston Globe: Raimondo Says Distance Learning Could Make The “Snow Day” A Thing Of The Past

The governor said discussions are under way with superintendents, principals, teachers, and parents, and she plans to make announcements next week about what the future might look like for the state’s public schools. (Fitzpatrick, 6/4)

