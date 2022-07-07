Last Day For The Mississippi Clinic At Center Of Supreme Court Case

Jackson Women's Health Organization shuttered Wednesday. News outlets cover other providers' plans following the dismantling of Roe v. Wade.

NBC News: The Mississippi Abortion Clinic At The Center Of The Supreme Court Fight Shuts Its Doors For Good

As the sun bore down around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dale Gibson began affixing signs to the iron fence surrounding Mississippi’s only abortion clinic. “The fight is not over,” one read. In cursive script, another vowed: “This is not the end.” (Harris, 7/7)

USA Today: Mississippi Abortion Ban Takes Effect As Last Clinic Closes Wednesday

On Wednesday evening, after some of the last patients to receive a legal abortion in Mississippi had left Jackson Women's Health Organization, the last abortion clinic in the state closed its doors. On Thursday, abortion will become illegal in Mississippi, the state with the highest infant mortality and teen birth rates in the nation, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Perlis, 7/6)

Newsweek: Owner Of Mississippi's Last Abortion Clinic Describes 'Saddest' Patients

As the owner of Mississippi's only abortion clinic, Diane Derzis has seen many patients come through the doors of the Pink House. For her, the toughest ones to treat have been the ones who never believed in the right to abortion. "Many of these young women were home-schooled by evangelical parents. Most of them have never received any sex education," Derzis told Newsweek in an interview last week. "They're actually the ones that are some of the saddest because they never got that information." (Fung, 7/6)

A major Texas abortion provider is moving to New Mexico —

AP: Large Texas Abortion Provider Will Relocate To New Mexico

Austin-based Whole Woman’s Health began winding down its Texas operations after a ruling Friday by the Texas Supreme Court forced an end to abortions in that state. Now, the provider wants to establish a new clinic in a New Mexico city near the state line to provide first and second trimester abortions. (7/6)

In related news about clinics and people seeking abortions —

Detroit Free Press: Abortion Clinic Escorts See Volunteers Increase

Typically, a pair of volunteers don bright pink vests and open rainbow umbrellas in front of Eastland Women's Clinic, a Detroit clinic that provides abortions. Last Saturday, nearly a dozen clinic escorts showed up. (Sampson, 7/6)

The Boston Globe: With Roe Overturned, Criticism Of Crisis Pregnancy Centers Intensifies

Crisis pregnancy centers are, in many ways, the antithesis of abortion clinics. Run by antiabortion activists, the facilities offer pregnancy tests, counseling, and baby supplies to encourage people to continue their pregnancies. Yet a quick search for abortion services online will inevitably yield an array of crisis pregnancy centers, which now outnumber abortion clinics nationwide and in Massachusetts. Critics charge the centers are not upfront about their intent to discourage abortions and mislead and manipulate vulnerable women. (Ebbert, 7/6)

Axios: Prenatal Screening Brings Risk In Post-Roe Landscape

Pregnant people who get routine prenatal screening may be at greater risk of prosecution in states with strict, new abortion bans, even if they plan to continue the pregnancy, bioethicists write in the journal Cell Reports Medicine. It's another way the overturning of Roe v. Wade is subsuming other forms of reproductive health care. (Bettelheim, 7/6)

NPR: When Patients Induce Abortions At Home, They May Have Questions For Doctors

Unlike in years before Roe v. Wade in 1973, when women sometimes died from seeking unsafe and illegal abortions, Dr. Nisha Verma says patients now have more options. "We know that people can safely manage their own abortions with pills when they have the information and support that they need," Verma said. "We do expect that we will see more people that are self-managing their abortions." (McCammon, 7/7)

