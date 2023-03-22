Last-Resort Antibiotic Still Being Used In Livestock
Read about the biggest pharmaceutical developments and pricing stories from the past week in KHN's Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
CIDRAP:
Study Suggests Colistin Still Being Widely Used In Animal Feed
A study published this week in The Lancet Microbe shows that, despite global concerns about resistance, the last-resort antibiotic colistin is still being traded and widely used for growth promotion and disease prevention in food-producing animals in some low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). (Dall, 3/17)
FiercePharma:
PhRMA Lobbies For Manufacturing Tax Breaks From US Government
The business-friendly tax reform enacted in 2017, under the watch of former President Donald Trump, allowed some of the pharma industry’s top companies to slash much of their tax burden. (Dunleavy, 3/21)
Reuters:
US Declines To Force Lower Price On Cancer Drug Xtandi
The U.S. government will not force Pfizer Inc and Astellas Pharma Inc to lower the price of their prostate cancer drug Xtandi using its emergency "march-in" authority, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Tuesday. (3/21)
FiercePharma:
As Approvals Roll In, Takeda Details Dengue Vaccine Pricing And Launch Strategy
Six months after Takeda’s dengue vaccine Qdenga scored its first approval in Indonesia, another large dengue-affected country has signed off on the shot. And with a Brazilian approval in hand, the company has unveiled its pricing and access approach to the key launch. (Becker, 3/21)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Expectant Management Or Early Ibuprofen For Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Cyclooxygenase inhibitors are commonly used in infants with patent ductus arteriosus (PDA), but the benefit of these drugs is uncertain. (Hundscheid, M.D., et al, 3/16)