Law Change Means Some Colorado Psychologists Can Prescribe Drugs

The Colorado Sun, explaining the law signed Friday by Gov. Jared Polis, notes that psychologists in the state have to obtain an additional two-year degree to qualify. The goal is to increase access to mental health care. Also: prisoner suicides in California, how stressful Houston is for workers, and more.

The Colorado Sun: Colorado Psychologists Eligible To Prescribe Medications Under New Law

Psychologists in Colorado will be allowed to write prescriptions if they’re willing to obtain an additional two-year degree, under a new law signed Friday by Gov. Jared Polis. The measure is intended to increase access to mental health care in Colorado, which has a severe shortage of mental health professionals. Psychiatrists, who are medical doctors, fought the legislation. (Brown, 3/3)

In health news from California —

San Francisco Chronicle: Judge Slaps California Over Incomplete Prisoner Suicide Protections

A federal judge said this week that she will begin fining California potentially tens of thousands of dollars daily after more than 200 prison inmates killed themselves during eight years in which state corrections officials failed to complete court-ordered suicide prevention measures. (Thompson, 3/4)

San Francisco Chronicle: As Parents' Rights Efforts Grow, California Focuses On Kids' Autonomy

California lawmakers want to make it easier for children over 12 to access mental health treatment without a parent's permission. They also want to let 16- and 17-year-olds get treatment for opioid addiction. (Bollag, 3/3)

Bay Area News Group: Fentanyl Crisis: Bay Area Schools Step Up Training For Narcan, Some Won't

As state and local officials voice growing concern about the fentanyl crisis — and the U.S. attorney general says the Justice Department is focusing “enormous urgency” on the deadly drug — high schools in nearly a dozen Bay Area districts are still not prepared to save an overdosing student, according to a survey by the Bay Area News Group. (Nickerson and Prodis Sulek, 3/5)

Los Angeles Times: Complaints Have Dogged L.A. County Condom Program

In December, Spider Davila pleaded with a Los Angeles County employee for help. “Can you let them know that we are out of condoms,” wrote Davila, who works for Community Health Project LA, which provides condoms and other health supplies on the streets. The group had turned to a county program that provides free condoms to be handed out by businesses and community groups, but its emails were going unanswered. (Alpert Reyes, 3/3)

From Texas and elsewhere —

Houston Chronicle: Houston Is The Most Stressful City To Work In, Says New Report

Where’s the most stressful place to work? Houston is at the top of the list, according to new report. The report, by LLC.org, listed the top 10 Most Stressful Cities for Workers (2023), and five cities in Texas make the list, three of which are in the top five. LLC.org helps people navigate hurdles to start companies across the country. (Holmes-Brown, 3/3)

Modern Healthcare: How Health Disparities Map Out Across America

In Evangeline Parish, a Cajun community in rural south central Louisiana, 1 in 4 people live in poverty. They are oil workers, timbermen and factory hands. Of the 32,000 who call the Acadiana territory home, more than 8,000 have disabilities and 3,000 subsist on less than half of the federal poverty level. (Hartnett, 3/5)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription