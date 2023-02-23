Law Firms, Abortion Rights Groups Create Legal Defense Network

Organizations like the Center for Reproductive Rights and the ACLU are teaming up to provide legal support to patients and abortion providers as laws shift in the states. Other abortion stories are reported from New Mexico, Kentucky, North Carolina, and elsewhere.

Reuters: U.S. Abortion Rights Groups And Law Firms Launch Legal Defense Network

Major abortion rights organizations and private law firms have teamed up to provide legal counsel to patients and providers navigating the complicated patchwork of U.S. abortion laws, the groups said on Wednesday. The newly created Abortion Defense Network, which includes such groups as the Center for Reproductive Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), said it will match people providing or supporting abortion services to attorneys who can defend them in a rapidly shifting legal landscape. (Borter, 2/22)

AP: New Mexico Bills Safeguard Abortion, Gender-Affirming Care

A New Mexico legislative panel advanced a bill to protect abortion providers and patients from out-of-state interference, prosecution or extradition attempts, as Democratic leaders seek to shore up existing rights to abortion access for residents as well as visitors from states with bans on the procedure. (Lee, 2/23)

Lexington Herald Leader: Kentucky Bill Allows Rape, Incest Exceptions To Abortion Laws

A bill allowing abortion in case of rape, incest, fetal abnormality was filed in Kentucky. Current trigger, heartbeat laws are total ban. (Acquisto, 2/22)

AP: Doctors Urge NC Lawmakers To Oppose New Abortion Limits

More than 1,000 health care providers across North Carolina have signed a letter urging lawmakers to oppose any additional abortion restrictions beyond the current 20-week limit, which some say already restricts their ability to care for patients. While Republicans in the General Assembly have not yet filed legislation this year to further restrict abortion access, the GOP legislative leaders have repeatedly signaled their intention to do so. (2/22)

In news about abortion medication —

CNBC: West Virginia Asks Judge To Dismiss Lawsuit Seeking To Overturn State Restrictions On Abortion Pill

West Virginia's attorney general is urging a judge to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to overturn the state's restrictions on the abortion pill. State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on Tuesday asked the federal court in West Virginia's southern district to throw out the suit brought by GenBioPro, which manufactures the generic version of the abortion pill called mifepristone. (Kimball, 2/22)

Axios: How Abortion Pills Work And Why They're In The Spotlight

The fight over abortion pills has been escalating since before Roe v. Wade was overturned, but the pills' availability is in danger now more than ever. With pills now accounting for the majority of abortions, opponents of the procedure are focusing on legislatures and courts to erect barriers. But that's triggering thorny legal questions, foremost of which is playing out in a federal court in Texas over whether the FDA has the final say on whether the pills are safe. (Gonzalez and Chen, 2/22)

Stat: Looming Abortion Pill Ban Could Undermine Drug Approval System

Soon after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a former Republican congressman made what might sound like an unusual offer. Did abortion pill makers want him to try to get federal legislation passed to explicitly stop states from restricting medications that have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration? (Boodman, 2/23)

Also —

The Guardian: Lawyer Argues Fetus Of Jailed Pregnant Woman Is Being Illegally Detained

A lawyer’s attempt to have his pregnant client released from jail ahead of trial by arguing that her fetus has been subject to “unlawful and illegal detention” could have profound consequences for the rights of women in Florida. (Wong, 2/23)

Fox News: Justice Department Indicts Eight Abortion Clinic Protesters For FACE Act Violations

The Justice Department on Wednesday indicted eight people under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, or the FACE Act, for an incident that took place outside an abortion clinic in Michigan in 2020, adding to the growing list of the DOJ’s prosecutions of abortion clinic protesters.(Herlihy, 2/22)

